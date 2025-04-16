Former Rotherham United, Leicester City and Brentford midfielder confirms retirement at 38
Over the course of a career spanning 20 years, Adams has amassed nearly 600 appearances in the EFL.
He counts Rotherham among his former clubs, having made 15 appearances for the Millers after a move from Crawley Town in 2014.
Adams has plied his trade in the non-league pyramid in recent years and is bringing the curtain down on his playing career with Bury.
At the end of the season, the midfielder will take on a full-time coaching role.
Adams told Bury’s website: “I think it’s perfect timing for me. I’m learning the coaching side of it. I’ve been doing that for the last few years, and I’ve got a big opportunity to go and do that full-time now.
“I came here at 16 years old; I’ve come back a few times now, I’ve played over 200 games for the football club, I don’t need to tell anyone what it means to me.
“I’ve had some unbelievable times here, and I’ll be forever grateful to this football club, which gave me the opportunity to go and be a professional footballer and go on the journey that I’ve been on. I’m forever grateful for that.”
Shakers boss Dave McNabb added: “I’m not really sure how to put into words the impact that Nicky has had on me and this group since he walked back through the door in December.
“His legendary status at this football club is well-known and documented. I had heard a lot about good things about his character and his personality through mutual friends and people within the game so I knew he was going to be a good lad and have a positive impact in the dressing room.
“Even with this knowledge, never did an expect to meet such an honest and caring man with enormous levels of integrity and with such high standard and principles.
“He’s a leader amongst men. When he talks, people listen. He gets the best out of others. He is trusted and respected by everyone. He drives positive relationships within the group. He is the glue that holds things together.
“I’m proud to have brought him back to his football club, I’m proud to have played a very small part in his illustrious career but most of all, I’m proud to be able to call him a friend. Good luck Nicky, you’re a legend.”
