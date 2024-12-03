Former Rotherham United, Leicester City and Brentford midfielder makes non-league move at 38
A seasoned veteran at 38, Adams has been plying his trade in the non-league pyramid with Radcliffe since 2022.
He has now returned to Bury, now a non-league club following their EFL expulsion and subsequent revival.
Adams said: “I just think it’s the perfect time, you know as soon as I knew the opportunity was there for me to come back, it was just a no-brainer for myself.
“I’ve got a lot of history with this football club. I’m absolutely buzzing and I can’t thank everyone, for making it happen really. Hopefully, I can come in and give everything I’ve got as usual and help us do what we need to do.”
The midfielder is a familiar face in South Yorkshire, having joined Rotherham from Crawley Town during the 2013/14 season.
His made 15 appearances for the Millers, scoring once, before sealing a move to Bury at the end of the season. He has also represented the likes of Carlisle United, Northampton Town and Rochdale.
Bury boss Dave McNabb said: “I’m over the moon to get this one done. Nicky is a hero to the club and the fans.
“He will bring a huge amount of experience and quality into the group just as we approach a critical part of the season.
It moved really quickly over the last few days and I was so impressed with Nicky’s attitude and his hunger for the game in general but in particular his passion for this football club.”
Bury compete in the North West Counties League Premier Division, on the ninth rung of the English football ladder.
In a farewell message to Radcliffe fans, Adams said: “I want to thank every player, past or present that I’ve shared the changing rooms with here, and all of the staff in the dugout and behind the scenes, none of this would’ve been possible without them. They have, and continue to be a key part of our success over the last few seasons.
“Finally, I want to say a massive thank you to the fans. It’s been an unbelievable journey for me being at this football club, from where the club was to where it is now is incredible, and hearing the Radcliffe fans chant my name every week was a really special feeling. Stay behind the boys and continue to be their 12th man, again, I hope I did you all proud.”