Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and Southampton credited with interest in 21-goal EFL marksman
The Ivory Coast-born frontman arrived on British shores to compete in the Homeless World Cup in 2019 and has since embarked on a remarkable journey.
A goal-laden spell with minnows Atletico Newham followed, leading to interest from Wycombe.
He has since become a key figure for the Chairboys and weighed in with 21 goals in all competitions last season.
Richard Kone attracts interest
His exploits do not appear to have gone unnoticed, as a clutch of Championship clubs have been named as admirers.
According to EFL Analysis, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City have taken notice of the 21-year-old’s talents.
Southampton and Ipswich Town are also said to have kept tabs on Kone, while newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley are reportedly admirers.
Wycombe, however, are believed to be keen to retain their coveted attacker. The report claims the Chairboys are willing to offer him club-record wages in an attempt to ensure he stays put.
Kone recently received his first call-up to the Ivory Coast’s under-23s squad and a move to the second tier could potentially move him closer to the senior set-up.
Change at Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough are currently moving between eras following their decision to relieve Michael Carrick of his head coach duties.
The club appear to be closing in on the appointment of Rob Edwards as his successor, despite the 42-year-old’s links with the Bristol City vacancy.
Middlesbrough missed out promotion in each of Carrick’s campaigns at the helm, so there will be a desperation to challenge next term.
The addition of a forward like Kone could potentially give Boro a significant boost, although he will need to prove he can make the grade at Championship level.
He has made a total of 73 appearances in Wycombe colours, registering 25 goals and nine assists.