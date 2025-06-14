Bristol City next manager: Middlesbrough-linked man and ex-Barnsley FC boss in frame after 'final interviews'

Published 14th Jun 2025, 11:02 BST
Bristol City have reportedly shortlisted former Barnsley duo Gerhard Struber and Rob Edwards for their head coach vacancy after final interviews.

The Robins fell at the semi-final hurdle in the Championship play-offs last term and were dealt another blow after the end of the season.

Liam Manning, the man responsible for their top-six finish, departed Ashton Gate to take charge of their league rivals Norwich City.

However, it appears the club are edging closer to a new appointment with pre-season just around the corner.

Gerhard Struber left Barnsley for New York Red Bulls in October 2020.placeholder image
Struber and Edwards on shortlist

According to ITV West Country’s Ross Arnott, it is between Struber and Edwards after the completion of interviews.

The former has previously served as Barnsley’s head coach, while the latter played for the Reds between 2011 and 2013.

Edwards, however, is also thought to be on Middlesbrough’s radar following their decision to part ways with Michael Carrick.

Posting on social media platform X yesterday (June 13), Arnott said: “I understand final interviews have taken place today for the Bristol City job.

“Now between Austrian Gerhard Struber and former Luton boss Rob Edwards. Edwards though is also liked by Middlesbrough. Decision and appointment expected early next week.”

Rob Edwards has been out of work since his Luton Town exit.placeholder image
Struber and Edwards’ recent years

Struber took charge of Barnsley in November 2019, succeeding Daniel Stendel at Oakwell. He took charge of a side seemingly heading for relegation to League One but managed to steer the club to safety.

He then helped to lay the foundations for a successful 2020/21 campaign, but departed for New York Red Bulls in October 2020.

Struber left the United States in 2023 and has since had spells in charge of Red Bull Salzburg and FC Cologne.

Edwards, meanwhile, sent his stock soaring in 2023 when he led Luton Town into the Premier League.

The Hatters were relegated on his watch and then struggled upon their return to the Championship, prompting his exit by mutual consent.

