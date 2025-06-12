Middlesbrough next manager: Former Barnsley and Wolves man emerges as 'ideal candidate' after interview
An end-of-season review prompted the Middlesbrough board to relieve Michael Carrick of his duties, leaving them with another big decision to make.
Middlesbrough have been busy in their head coach hunt and have been linked with an array of coaches since Carrick’s exit.
There has been talk of interest in Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, as well as ex-Leicester City and Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper.
Rob Edwards the frontrunner
However, a frontrunner to fill the Riverside vacancy appears to have emerged.
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Edwards is the clear favourite after impressing in an interview. It is now believed he will take the reins at the Riverside if a late snag can be avoided.
Edwards has been out of work since January, when he left Luton Town by mutual consent.
He had led the Hatters to the Premier League, but relegation back to the Championship had been followed by a prolonged struggle in the second tier.
His stock has remained high regardless and the 42-year-old has been linked with a variety of high-profile posts.
Rob Edwards’ CV
Edwards was given his break in senior management by AFC Telford United, but eventually moved back into youth coaching with England’s under-16s.
Forest Green Rovers brought him back into the senior fold and his exploits with the club landed him a move to Watford.
It did not work out for Edwards at Vicarage Road but he quickly bounced back with Luton.
A centre-back in his playing days, he plied his trade with the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Blackpool as well as Barnsley.
He represented the Reds between 2011 and 2013, making 18 appearances for the club before hanging up his boots.
