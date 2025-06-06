Middlesbrough next manager: Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl 'admired' and ex-Leeds United coach a 'contender'
Carrick spent three seasons at the Riverside helm, but only managed to lead the club into the play-offs on one occasion.
Following the completion of an end-of-season review, it was decided Middlesbrough needed to part with the former Manchester United midfielder.
Fans have now been left wondering who will be tasked with steering the club into the 2025/26 season and mounting an assault on the promotion picture.
Middlesbrough linked with Rohl
According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Middlesbrough are admirers of Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl.
The 36-year-old has worked wonders at Hillsborough but has one foot out of the door against the backdrop of off-field turbulence.
Although Boro are believed to rate Rohl, a buyout clause in his contract is reportedly an issue. He has also been linked with the likes of Leicester City and Werder Bremen.
Ex-Leeds United coach on radar
Robbie Keane, a former player and coach at Leeds, is also said to be a contender. The Republic of Ireland legend worked at Middlesbrough back in the 2019/20 campaign, as an assistant to Jonathan Woodgate.
A prolific forward in his playing days, Keane last worked in Yorkshire when he assisted Sam Allardyce during the veteran’s brief tenure at the Leeds helm.
Since January, Keane has been in charge of Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros.
Edwards and Tomasson ‘on the list’
Former Barnsley defender Rob Edwards has been described as being on Middlesbrough’s list, as has ex-Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.
The latter is the current manager of the Sweden national team, while the former is out of work having been axed by Luton Town.
According to the report, Luton would be entitled to compensation if Middlesbrough decided to hire Edwards.
