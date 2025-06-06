Middlesbrough have been linked with four coaches following their decision to relieve Michael Carrick of his duties.

Carrick spent three seasons at the Riverside helm, but only managed to lead the club into the play-offs on one occasion.

Following the completion of an end-of-season review, it was decided Middlesbrough needed to part with the former Manchester United midfielder.

Fans have now been left wondering who will be tasked with steering the club into the 2025/26 season and mounting an assault on the promotion picture.

Middlesbrough linked with Rohl

According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Middlesbrough are admirers of Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl.

The 36-year-old has worked wonders at Hillsborough but has one foot out of the door against the backdrop of off-field turbulence.

Although Boro are believed to rate Rohl, a buyout clause in his contract is reportedly an issue. He has also been linked with the likes of Leicester City and Werder Bremen.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl faces an uncertain future in S6. | Nick Potts/PA Wire

Ex-Leeds United coach on radar

Robbie Keane, a former player and coach at Leeds, is also said to be a contender. The Republic of Ireland legend worked at Middlesbrough back in the 2019/20 campaign, as an assistant to Jonathan Woodgate.

A prolific forward in his playing days, Keane last worked in Yorkshire when he assisted Sam Allardyce during the veteran’s brief tenure at the Leeds helm.

Since January, Keane has been in charge of Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros.

Robbie Keane returned to Leeds United as a coach during Sam Allardyce's Elland Road reign. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Edwards and Tomasson ‘on the list’

Former Barnsley defender Rob Edwards has been described as being on Middlesbrough’s list, as has ex-Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The latter is the current manager of the Sweden national team, while the former is out of work having been axed by Luton Town.