Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl 'the leading contender' for Leicester City job after Rangers decision

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 5th Jun 2025, 10:42 BST
Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is reportedly the leading contender to become Leicester City’s next head coach.

The Foxes are Championship-bound after a dismal season back in the Premier League which ended in relegation.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is at the helm but reports have suggested he may not be when the 2025/26 season kicks off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rohl has been repeatedly linked with the Foxes post and according to reporter Graeme Bailey, is the main candidate for the gig.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has been linked with the Leicester City job. Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has been linked with the Leicester City job.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has been linked with the Leicester City job. | John Walton/PA Wire

Rohl in contention for Leicester job

Leicester were reported to be keen on Russell Martin, who was unemployed after being jettisoned by Southampton. However, Scottish giants Rangers have moved to recruit the 39-year-old.

Speaking to EFL Analysis, Bailey has claimed Rohl is in contention to take charge of Leicester.

He said: “I don’t think Leicester are all in on anyone at the moment. I think they’re in a good position, they’re considering their options and van Nistelrooy hasn’t gone yet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think Danny Rohl really wants it, especially having missed out on the Southampton job, and he’s certainly on the shortlist, but I don’t think Leicester necessarily are leaning on him just yet.

“If and when Leicester do make their decision, and with options dwindling, Danny Rohl is still very much the leading contender for Leicester.”

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has been linked with a host of clubs. Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has been linked with a host of clubs.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has been linked with a host of clubs. | Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Danny Rohl’s position at Sheffield Wednesday

Rohl very much appears to have one foot out of the door at Wednesday. The 36-year-old has openly cast doubt on his future at Hillsborough, going as far as to talk about his role in the past tense.

He has been linked with jobs in Germany and England, with his role in S6 appearing to have been made untenable by off-field turbulence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last month, he told Kicker: "Personally, I had a fantastic time at Sheffield Wednesday. I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’d like to work at the highest possible level with the best players in the near future.

"And the Bundesliga is, of course, a consideration. My situation in Sheffield is unofficially relatively clear.

"There’s a clear agreement with the owner about how I envision my future. Unfortunately, I can’t go into detail about that right now."

MORE: Championship club capitalise on Sheffield Wednesday decision to complete signing of defender

Related topics:Danny RohlLeicester CityRangersRuud van NistelrooyRussell Martin

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice