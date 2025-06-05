Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl 'the leading contender' for Leicester City job after Rangers decision
The Foxes are Championship-bound after a dismal season back in the Premier League which ended in relegation.
Ruud van Nistelrooy is at the helm but reports have suggested he may not be when the 2025/26 season kicks off.
Rohl has been repeatedly linked with the Foxes post and according to reporter Graeme Bailey, is the main candidate for the gig.
Rohl in contention for Leicester job
Leicester were reported to be keen on Russell Martin, who was unemployed after being jettisoned by Southampton. However, Scottish giants Rangers have moved to recruit the 39-year-old.
Speaking to EFL Analysis, Bailey has claimed Rohl is in contention to take charge of Leicester.
He said: “I don’t think Leicester are all in on anyone at the moment. I think they’re in a good position, they’re considering their options and van Nistelrooy hasn’t gone yet.
“I think Danny Rohl really wants it, especially having missed out on the Southampton job, and he’s certainly on the shortlist, but I don’t think Leicester necessarily are leaning on him just yet.
“If and when Leicester do make their decision, and with options dwindling, Danny Rohl is still very much the leading contender for Leicester.”
Danny Rohl’s position at Sheffield Wednesday
Rohl very much appears to have one foot out of the door at Wednesday. The 36-year-old has openly cast doubt on his future at Hillsborough, going as far as to talk about his role in the past tense.
He has been linked with jobs in Germany and England, with his role in S6 appearing to have been made untenable by off-field turbulence.
Last month, he told Kicker: "Personally, I had a fantastic time at Sheffield Wednesday. I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’d like to work at the highest possible level with the best players in the near future.
"And the Bundesliga is, of course, a consideration. My situation in Sheffield is unofficially relatively clear.
"There’s a clear agreement with the owner about how I envision my future. Unfortunately, I can’t go into detail about that right now."
