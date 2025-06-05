Middlesbrough FC comment: Evolution not revolution required with Hull City serving as a warning for Boro after Michael Carrick exit

FOR the vast majority of the past decade, Middlesbrough’s recruitment of new managers/head coaches has been somewhat scattergun.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the possession-based, watchable, but slightly idealist Tony Mowbray era, the rigid structure and order of Aitor Karanka’s reign in charge – a mostly successful period it has to be said – was in stark contrast.

Following Karanka’s departure, Garry Monk was the next cab off the rank in the summer of 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Backed by substantial parachute payments following relegation from the Premier League, Monk – and Boro – seemed to possess all the gear, but no idea.

Michael Carrick, manager of Middlesbrough (Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

In a season when chairman Steve Gibson infamously referenced Boro’s desire to ‘smash the league’ in 2017-18 – fortified by the big-money signings of the likes of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher – Monk lasted six months. As for Monkball? Nobody quite knew..

His successor was a senior figure in Tony Pulis. A results man whose imposing Championship sides were forged upon defensive and set-piece strength and a relentless work ethic – and hardened experience.

Then, it was the turn of Jonathan Woodgate, who pledged to co-ordinate a style makeover at Boro – with the emphasis being on fast-paced, attacking football and providing a pathway for young players to the senior squad. Funds were limited at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Boro teetering on the edge of a first relegation to the third tier in over three decades in 2019-20, Gibson called for Neil Warnock and his Red Adair hard hat to save the day. And so began another pragmatic period – see Pulis – before Chris Wilder was ushered in for another style revamp, overlapping centre-backs et al.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - MAY 03: Frank Lampard, Manager of Coventry City and Michael Carrick, Manager of Middlesbrough pictured during the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City FC and Middlesbrough FC at The Coventry Building Society Arena on May 03, 2025 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Which brings us to Michael Carrick. Time may have been called on his tenure this week, but the fact that Boro are in need of footballing evolution as opposed to revolution is testament to the fact he got a fair bit right. His lack of a Plan B and questionable in-game management chiefly proved his undoing.

Under him, Boro were a nice watch, but increasingly easy to counter from a tactical perspective. At times, it resembled art for art’s sake.

His successor will inherit technically proficient players who are easy on the eye and comfortable in taking possession in the tightest of areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harnessing the best elements of Carrickball with some sharpening up in the final third and more streetwise, robust traits at the back is the task of his replacement who will have plenty to work with among a group of players who were the Championship’s big underachievers in 2024-25. One certainly not without talent.

It requires tweaks, not transformation.

And if Boro require any further indicator of that, they only need to look at what has happened down the east coast at Hull City over the past year. It should serve as a salutary warning.

The standard of candidates interested in the Boro position will be a good one.

Some reports have suggested that one strong looking contender in Steve Cooper is out of the equation, which would be a pity. But there are plenty of others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Edwards, beaten to the job by Carrick in October 2022 and clearly rated by sporting director Kieran Scott, is one such name, as is former Boro captain Gary O’Neil.

They, alongside plenty of other young and hungry operators in their late 30s and early 40s who would back themselves to finish the job that Carrick started, should be drawn to the position.

That Boro’s end-of-season review lasted several weeks suggests Carrick’s work remained highly valued in the corridors of powers at the Riverside, with the decision to replace him not being a straightforward one.

Particularly for Gibson, who had backed him in February amid intense speculation that he would be sacked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most top managers, unless they are lucky, cop a sacking or two along the way, particularly in the early stages of their respective journeys.

For Carrick, read Gareth Southgate before that at Boro, for starters.

It can ultimately be the making of someone, if not pleasant at the time.

Carrick’s time in football had hitherto been pretty smooth. In his 12 seasons as a player at Old Trafford, there were few, if any, times of real crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United failed to win trophies in two of those years.

A crisis was arguably when they ran out of Bollinger in the boardroom.

The brutal nature of the Championship may well harden up Carrick down the line.

Don’t bet against the events of this week benefitting him in the medium to long term, just as Liam Rosenior’s dismissal at Hull just over 12 months ago seems to have clearly done.