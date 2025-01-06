Former Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Liverpool man returns to management as left-field appointment confirmed
Keane was most recently in charge of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv and won a league and cup double during his time as the club’s boss.
He left at the end of the 2023/24 season and a recent report suggested he was being eyed for the technical director role at Greek side Asteras Tripolis.
However, the 44-year-old has remained in management and landed the head coach role at Ferencváros.
The club were crowned champions of Hungary last season and currently sit second in the table.
In a statement, the club said: “We announce the successor to Dutchman Pascal Jansen to lead our 35-time champion and 24-time cup winner team, as the 146-time national team player of the Republic of Ireland Robbie Keane has signed on Monday.
“The new head coach arrived in Budapest on Sunday evening and will leave on Tuesday to join our team at the training camp in Spain.”
Keane enjoyed a decorated playing career and represented the likes of Leeds, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic.
He returned to Yorkshire as a coach to assist Jonathan Woodgate during his Middlesbrough tenure and later formed part of Sam Allardyce’s coaching team back at Leeds.
