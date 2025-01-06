Former Leeds United and Middlesbrough coach Robbie Keane has returned to management with a left-field move.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keane was most recently in charge of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv and won a league and cup double during his time as the club’s boss.

He left at the end of the 2023/24 season and a recent report suggested he was being eyed for the technical director role at Greek side Asteras Tripolis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the 44-year-old has remained in management and landed the head coach role at Ferencváros.

The club were crowned champions of Hungary last season and currently sit second in the table.

Robbie Keane returned to Leeds United as a coach during Sam Allardyce's Elland Road reign. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

In a statement, the club said: “We announce the successor to Dutchman Pascal Jansen to lead our 35-time champion and 24-time cup winner team, as the 146-time national team player of the Republic of Ireland Robbie Keane has signed on Monday.

“The new head coach arrived in Budapest on Sunday evening and will leave on Tuesday to join our team at the training camp in Spain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keane enjoyed a decorated playing career and represented the likes of Leeds, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic.