An old Leeds United squad keep in touch via WhatsApp - but one player is missing from their group chat.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Years before Leeds were relegated to League One and plunged into administration, the club had some of Europe’s most exciting players on their books.

They assembled a stellar squad in the early 2000s and two of their statement additions have been discussing how the players they starred alongside stay in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand presents, Ferdinand and Robbie Keane have claimed David Batty is the only player not involved in their WhatsApp group.

Former Leeds United teammates have remained in touch. | Alex Livesey /Allsport

Ferdinand said: “Our team we played in at Leeds, the only one who’s not in there is Bats.”

Keane added: “David Batty was the greatest guy ever. What a top, top player he was. I kind of knew he was just going to disappear.

“He was just one of those guys. No one’s ever heard from him. Bats, if you’re around, get back involved with the WhatsApp group. Everyone’s like ‘where’s David Batty?’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferdinand took up punditry post-retirement, while Keane went down the management path and had a spell back at Leeds as a first-team coach during Sam Allardyce’s reign.