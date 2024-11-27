Former Leeds United duo reveal squad still talk in WhatsApp group - and only one player is not in it
Years before Leeds were relegated to League One and plunged into administration, the club had some of Europe’s most exciting players on their books.
They assembled a stellar squad in the early 2000s and two of their statement additions have been discussing how the players they starred alongside stay in touch.
Speaking on Rio Ferdinand presents, Ferdinand and Robbie Keane have claimed David Batty is the only player not involved in their WhatsApp group.
Ferdinand said: “Our team we played in at Leeds, the only one who’s not in there is Bats.”
Keane added: “David Batty was the greatest guy ever. What a top, top player he was. I kind of knew he was just going to disappear.
“He was just one of those guys. No one’s ever heard from him. Bats, if you’re around, get back involved with the WhatsApp group. Everyone’s like ‘where’s David Batty?’.”
Ferdinand took up punditry post-retirement, while Keane went down the management path and had a spell back at Leeds as a first-team coach during Sam Allardyce’s reign.
Batty, meanwhile, has stayed away from the spotlight since hanging up his boots in 2004. He made 250 appearances across two spells at Leeds and is still revered by the Elland Road faithful.
