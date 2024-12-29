Former Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur man eyed for new role as 'talks' held

Former Leeds United and Middlesbrough coach Robbie Keane is in talks over a technical director role, according to a report.

A free-scoring forward in his playing days, Keane represented the likes of Leeds, Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic.

He took up coaching after hanging up his boots and has been a backroom staff member at Elland Road and the Riverside.

Keane assisted Jonathan Woodgate at Middlesbrough, later returning to Leeds to link up with Sam Allardyce during his brief Elland Road tenure.

Robbie Keane was part of Sam Allardyce's coaching team at Leeds United. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The 44-year-old was most recently in charge of Israeli side Maccabi Tel-Aviv, who he led to a league and cup double.

He was linked with Greek side Asteras Tripolis in September, but an appointment failed to materialise.

According to Turkish outlet Sporx, Fatih Karagümrük have their sights set on Keane as they look to appoint a technical director.

The club’s chairman Suleyman Hurma is quoted as saying: "Robbie Keane is a name that has been on our list for a long time. We are in talks with Keane for the technical director position.

“However, it is not easy to convince names like Keane and bring them to our country. If the conditions are right, we will invite them to Istanbul."

While the role would represent a different type of challenge, Keane would bring a wealth of footballing experience to the club.

Fatih Karagümrük compete in the second tier of Turkish football, having suffered relegation from the top flight last term.

