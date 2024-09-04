Former Leeds United and Middlesbrough coach 'in talks' over new managerial role
The 44-year-old recently left his role as manager of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv, signing off with an Israeli Premier League and Toto Cup double.
According to Football Insider, he could be set for another overseas opportunity. He is believed to be speaking to Asteras about succeeding Milan Rastavac.
As well as leading Maccabi Tel Aviv, Keane has a stint as manager of Indian side ATK on his CV. However, since hanging up his boots, he has accumulated more experience as a backroom staff member.
He assisted Jonathan Woodgate at Middlesbrough and also worked alongside Mick McCarthy during his reign as Republic of Ireland boss.
Having represented Leeds as a player, Keane sealed a return to Elland Road in 2023 with the club in dire straits.
He was drafted in by Sam Allardyce to aid the firefighting mission but they could not keep Leeds afloat in the Premier League.
Keane is said to currently be in Greece for discussions about the next step of his coaching career. Asteras sit fifth in the Greek Super League after one win, one draw and one loss.
