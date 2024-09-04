Former Leeds United and Middlesbrough coach 'in talks' over new managerial role

Former Leeds United and Middlesbrough coach Robbie Keane is reportedly in advanced talks about becoming manager of Greek side Asteras Tripolis.

The 44-year-old recently left his role as manager of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv, signing off with an Israeli Premier League and Toto Cup double.

According to Football Insider, he could be set for another overseas opportunity. He is believed to be speaking to Asteras about succeeding Milan Rastavac.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as leading Maccabi Tel Aviv, Keane has a stint as manager of Indian side ATK on his CV. However, since hanging up his boots, he has accumulated more experience as a backroom staff member.

Robbie Keane was part of Sam Allardyce's coaching team at Leeds United. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

He assisted Jonathan Woodgate at Middlesbrough and also worked alongside Mick McCarthy during his reign as Republic of Ireland boss.

Having represented Leeds as a player, Keane sealed a return to Elland Road in 2023 with the club in dire straits.

He was drafted in by Sam Allardyce to aid the firefighting mission but they could not keep Leeds afloat in the Premier League.