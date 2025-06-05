Crisis club Sheffield Wednesday placed under transfer embargo over 'non-payment to players'
The Embargo Reporting Service on the Football League’s website has confirmed the beleaguered Owls are subject to an embargo regarding ‘Regulation 54.1 - non-payment to players.’
Earlier this week, the Owls were charged by the Football League with “multiple breaches” of EFL regulations after failing to pay staff on time on more than one occasion.
Chairman Dejphon Chansiri was also charged personally for failing to adhere to his pledge to meet the club’s financial commitments.
The charges related to the club’s failure to meet their obligations to pay players wages on time and in full in March and May 2025.
It is over a week since players, coaches and non-playing football staff were informed that their wages for May would be delayed and many are reportedly still owed money.
The news is the latest worrying development at Hillsborough and will increase the pressure on under-fire owner Chansiri to sell up.
Clubs who are late in paying wages in full over the course of 30 days – either in one block or cumulatively – between July 1 and June 30 in any given year are put under a transfer embargo until the matter is resolved.
Once it is, they can be put under "fee restrictions" for three transfer windows, preventing them from paying transfer, compensation or loan fees for signings in that time, and limiting the size of their squads to 23 players of "professional standing".
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.