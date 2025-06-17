Middlesbrough FC set to name former Luton Town and Watford chief as new head coach

MIDDLESBROUGH are in advanced talks to appoint Rob Edwards as their new head coach.

The former Luton Town boss is poised to return to management on Teesside following his departure from the Bedfordshire club early in the new year.

Edwards has been strongly linked with the club since the sacking of Michael Carrick earlier this month.

He has also been in negotiations with Bristol City about the vacant position at Ashton Gate, but is now poised to take over at Boro, having favoured a move to Teesside.

Edwards was beaten to the Boro job by Carrick in October 2022 and has previously worked with the club’s sporting director Kieran Scott and chief scout Chris Jones at Wolves.

Shortly after being pipped for the Boro post, the 42-year-old – who has also previously managed Watford and Forest Green - was appointed by Luton in November 2022 and steered the Hatters to promotion back to the top flight for the first time in over 30 years in 2023 when they beat Coventry City on penalties at Wembley.