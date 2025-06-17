Leeds United attacker Sam Greenwood has reportedly emerged on the radars of Leicester City and his former clubs Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old is Sunderland born and bred and was nurtured by the Black Cats academy before Arsenal came calling.

He joined the Gunners as a 16-year-old, spending two years in London before a move closer to home with Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially viewed as one of the hottest prospects at Elland Road, Greenwood has found himself surplus to requirements under Daniel Farke.

Greenwood was loaned to Middlesbrough for the German’s first season at the helm and then to Preston North End for his second.

Sam Greenwood was part of the Leeds United side relegated from the Premier League in 2023. | LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Sam Greenwood interest

According to Mail Online, there is interest emerging Greenwood ahead of his scheduled return to his parent club.

Leicester are said to be plotting a move, while Sunderland are thought to have the set-piece specialist on their radar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Cats are set to return to the Premier League and head coach Regis Le Bris is reportedly eyeing domestic bargains.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have been described as admirers having borrowed him for the duration of the 2023/24 campaign.

Sam Greenwood spent the 2023/24 season loan at Middlesbrough from Leeds United. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sam Greenwood’s time at Leeds United

Greenwood arrived in West Yorkshire as a forward but is now more of an attacking midfielder. During Jesse Marsch’s Leeds reign, he was deployed even deeper in a central midfield role.

He has made 35 appearances at first-team level for the Whites, with his only goal coming against AFC Bournemouth in November 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Lancashire Post about his Leeds future in October, Greenwood said: “I am not really thinking about it just yet. I have just got to see what happens and obviously keep my performances up. It is just opportunities.