Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt and former Sheffield United attacker Callum Robinson have both been linked with Championship newcomers Wrexham.

The Red Dragons have secured three consecutive promotions, rising from the National League to the Championship with the help of their wealthy owners.

Since their promotion to the second tier, the club have been linked with an array of high-profile players.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has been reported to be of interest and it appears Wrexham are also keen for firepower.

Wrexham eye attacking trio

TEAMtalk have reported interest in Gelhardt, Robinson and Plymouth Argyle’s Ryan Hardie.

Gelhardt has found himself out of favour at Elland Road and has barely featured since the appointment of Daniel Farke as Whites boss.

Joe Gelhardt has struggled for minutes at Leeds United in recent years. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The 23-year-old, who can operate in a variety of different attacking positions, starred on loan at Hull City last season and was key as the Tigers avoided relegation.

Robinson, meanwhile, could reportedly leave Cardiff City following their relegation to League One.

The 30-year-old was a record signing for Sheffield United in 2019 when he joined the Blades for a significant undisclosed fee.

It did not work out for Robinson at Bramall Lane and he left for West Bromwich Albion midway through his maiden Blades campaign.

Callum Robinson did not make the desired impact at Sheffield United. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Joe Gelhardt’s future

Gelhardt is a player seemingly destined to depart Elland Road this summer. He was once considered among their most exciting prospects, but has not lived up to early promise.

It has been suggested a loan move is more likely than a permanent switch, with Gelhardt under contract in West Yorkshire until 2027.

Birmingham City have also been linked with former England youth international, who joined Leeds from Wigan Athletic in 2020.