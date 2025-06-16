Wrexham credited with interest in Sheffield United record-breaker and Leeds United attacker
The Red Dragons have secured three consecutive promotions, rising from the National League to the Championship with the help of their wealthy owners.
Since their promotion to the second tier, the club have been linked with an array of high-profile players.
Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has been reported to be of interest and it appears Wrexham are also keen for firepower.
Wrexham eye attacking trio
TEAMtalk have reported interest in Gelhardt, Robinson and Plymouth Argyle’s Ryan Hardie.
Gelhardt has found himself out of favour at Elland Road and has barely featured since the appointment of Daniel Farke as Whites boss.
The 23-year-old, who can operate in a variety of different attacking positions, starred on loan at Hull City last season and was key as the Tigers avoided relegation.
Robinson, meanwhile, could reportedly leave Cardiff City following their relegation to League One.
The 30-year-old was a record signing for Sheffield United in 2019 when he joined the Blades for a significant undisclosed fee.
It did not work out for Robinson at Bramall Lane and he left for West Bromwich Albion midway through his maiden Blades campaign.
Joe Gelhardt’s future
Gelhardt is a player seemingly destined to depart Elland Road this summer. He was once considered among their most exciting prospects, but has not lived up to early promise.
It has been suggested a loan move is more likely than a permanent switch, with Gelhardt under contract in West Yorkshire until 2027.
Birmingham City have also been linked with former England youth international, who joined Leeds from Wigan Athletic in 2020.
He impressed at Hull last term, but it remains unclear whether the Tigers will move for him again with a new head coach now at the helm.