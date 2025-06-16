Barry Bannan's stance on Sheffield Wednesday future emerges amid 'interest' from Wrexham
A number of senior players in Danny Rohl’s squad have not yet been paid their wages for the month, continuing the turbulence at Hillsborough.
Naturally, the off-field issues have sparked fears over the loss of key players and Bannan is the very definition of one for the Owls.
The club’s captain joined Wednesday a decade ago and is a modern-day hero, but is out of contract this summer.
Barry Bannan’s stance
Wrexham have been credited with interest in the 35-year-old by TEAMtalk, but The Star have claimed Bannan is keen to stay put.
Bannan has previously signalled his intention to see out his career in S6 and it appears the current wages saga has not changed his outlook.
While he may now be a veteran of the Championship, he would arguably be a coup for the newly-promoted Red Dragons.
Wrexham have also been linked with forward Joe Gelhardt, who has reportedly been told he can leave Leeds United.
Barry Bannan the Hillsborough hero
A revered figure at Hillsborough, Bannan has amassed a staggering 447 appearances for the Owls and scored 34 goals.
He joined the club from Crystal Palace for an undisclosed fee and only put pen to paper on a one-year deal.
Just under 10 years later, he is still on the books and seemingly keen to remain as such.
It appears unlikely he will be playing under Danny Rohl next season, with the Owls boss appearing to have one foot out of the foor.
He has been linked with an array of clubs, including Championship-bound Leicester City. The Foxes were relegated on Ruud van Nistelrooy’s watch last term and speculation regarding his future is rife.