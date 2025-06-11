Sheffield Wednesday blasted by players union for 'lack of communication' over delayed wages

The players' union have criticised Sheffield Wednesday for "a lack of clear communication" as their members still wait to be paid in full for last month.

The Owls have been under a Football League transfer embargo since last Tuesday for failing to pay their staff in May. The embargo will be lifted when the wage bill is settled, but the Championship club have also been handed a three-window punishment which limits them to signings which do not involve transfer, compensation or loan fees, and their squad to a maximum of 23 players "of professional standing".

It is understood they will have 21 when the contracts of Barry Bannan, Akin Famewo, Callum Paterson, Stuart Armstrong, Ben Hamer, Ryo Hatsuse, Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson, Pol Valentin and Mallik Wilks expire at the end of the month. The club said last month the first three had been offered new deals.

The club and its owner, Dejphon Chansiri have been charged by the Football League for their failure to pay wages in full and on time in March and May. Those still waiting to be paid include non-football staff.

CHARGED: Sheffield Wednesday owner/chairman Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Steve Ellis)

The club made an apologetic statement when the charges were laid, but have not commented in public since on the matter. In March the delay was put down to "cashflow issues" surrounding Chansiri's other businesses, but no explanation has been offered this time.

Only two news items have appeared on the club's website since – announcing the winners of a lottery run by the club's charitable foundation, and rounding up the performances of players on international duty.

Now the Professional Footballers' Association has gone public with its criticism for a lack of communication.

“As the professional players’ union, we have now been speaking to members at Sheffield Wednesday over many months regarding repeated delays in the payment of salaries,” it said in a statement.

DIG: Marvin Johnson (Image: Steve Ellis)

“Ultimately, players and staff are like any other group of employees – they should be able to expect their wages to be paid on time and for the terms of their contracts to be met by their employers.

“When that does not happen, it has a significant impact on the professional and personal lives of players, staff and their families. The uncertainty it causes is made worse when there appears to be a lack of clear communication regarding the reason these issues are occurring, and when payments can be expected.

“Continued and ongoing delays to player and staff wages are unacceptable and need to be addressed without further delay. We will be continuing to support our members at Sheffield Wednesday until this situation is properly resolved.”