Birmingham City 'keen' on landing Leeds United fringe player in potential blow for Hull City
The 23-year-old has slipped down the pecking order at Elland Road in recent years and ended the 2024/25 season on loan at Hull City.
His spell with the Tigers served as a reminder of what he can offer, as the versatile attacker impressed across his 20 outings for the club.
Gelhardt’s exploits helped keep Hull afloat in the Championship, but his parent club’s promotion to the Premier League has cast further doubt on his future.
Interest in Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt
According to EFL Analysis, both Birmingham and Wrexham have shown interest in the former England youth international.
Leeds are thought to have told Gelhardt he can leave, although a loan move may prove more realistic with his contract running for another two years.
Reports of interest from rivals in ‘Joffy’ may prove concerning for Hull fans, who the attacker endeared himself to during his loan spell.
Ruben Selles was effusive in his praise for Gelhardt and indicated he would like to keep him, but has since been sacked as Tigers boss.
It remains to be seen whether his successor, Sergej Jakirović, would also like to pursue a deal for the Wigan Athletic academy graduate.
Joe Gelhardt on his future
Gelhardt did not close the door on a return to Hull, openly speaking of his affection for his time with the Tigers.
He also hinted at a Leeds exit, insisting he wants to be playing regular first-team football.
In April, he told Hull Live: "I wasn't playing at Leeds, and now I've got a taste of football. I don't want to be sitting on a bench and not playing my football.
“I've enjoyed it so much here, so I'd like to play football again next year. I don't know where that's going to be, but I definitely want to be playing football."
