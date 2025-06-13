Leeds United and Sunderland are reportedly admirers of Celtic’s former Sheffield United defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The 27-year-old has previously been linked with Leeds, who are preparing for a signing spree after securing promotion to the Premier League.

He joined Celtic from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal in 2022, having previously impressed in a loan spell north of the border.

The centre-back struggled to make a first-team breakthrough at Tottenham but has become a key figure in the Bhoys backline.

Cameron Carter-Vickers has been a key figure for Celtic since joining from Tottenham Hotspur. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

He has racked up over 150 appearances for the club, but is said to be the subject of admiring glances from England.

According to reporter Graeme Bailey, both Leeds and Sunderland like Carter-Vickers. Both clubs escaped the second tier last season and will need new faces to help them survive in the top flight.

West Ham United are also said to have had the defender on their radar, with the USA international seemingly a man with many admirers.

Leeds United linked with Carter-Vickers

Bailey told 67 Hail Hail: “As we know, every player has his price in this Celtic squad. And I think there’s a real danger that Carter-Vickers leaves.

“That won’t go down well, but Celtic could probably get good money for him. What would he cost, £25-30m to sell him? That’s a lot of money for a centre-half at the moment. And I think there’s a real chance that he’s not at Celtic come the start of September.

“Leeds like him a lot, and Sunderland. I know that he was on West Ham’s radar as well. To be fair, he’s got three, four, even five [clubs interested].

“He’s got quite a lot of interest there because he’s not, Premier League wise, on huge wages. He’s not a massive amount to buy and you’re getting a player who’s had a brilliant Champions League campaign.”

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is a senior USA international. | Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Leeds United’s centre-back situation

Centre-back appears to be an area of focus for Leeds, who are pursuing a deal for Udinese’s Slovenia international Jaka Bijol.

Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk were Daniel Farke’s centre-backs of choice last term, but with Max Wober free to leave and James Debayo inexperienced, there is little depth.

Ethan Ampadu can cover and has done so in the past, but taking the Whites captain out of midfield whenever injuries strike is not ideal.