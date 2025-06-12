Jaka Bijol: Latest on Leeds United's pursuit of Udinese defender as negotiations 'progress'

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 12th Jun 2025, 15:17 BST
Negotiations between Leeds United and Udinese regarding Jaka Bijol are reportedly progressing.

It has been widely reported that Leeds are on the trail of the Slovenia international, who has been a regular in Serie A for each of the last three seasons.

An imposing figure, Bijol can operate at centre-back or as a defensive midfielder and would certainly add some steel to the Leeds ranks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is early days in the summer and the transfer window is no longer technically open, but the Elland Road faithful are still keen on seeing progress on the recruitment front.

Jaka Bijol is reportedly the subject of talks between Leeds and Udinese.placeholder image
Jaka Bijol is reportedly the subject of talks between Leeds and Udinese. | Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Jaka Bijol to Leeds United latest

It has been claimed by Italian reporter Gianluca di Marzio that Leeds have an offer for Bijol rejected. Talks, however, are expected to continue.

Fellow reporter Marco Conterio has claimed Leeds are increasing their offer and that negotiations are progressing with “positive feelings”.

It now remains to be seen whether the Whites are able to offer terms that prove agreeable for the Serie A outfit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jaka Bijol joined Udinese from CSKA Moscrow in 2022.placeholder image
Jaka Bijol joined Udinese from CSKA Moscrow in 2022. | Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Recruitment at Leeds United

Speculation regarding potential incomings is always rife at this stage of the summer. However, it is clear Leeds do plan to make a number of additions to their squad over the course of the summer.

The club’s pursuit of Bijol suggests they are keen to strengthen at the back and it is hardly difficult to see why.

Max Wober has been told he is free to leave and James Debayo lacks experience, leaving Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk as the only options if Ethan Ampadu is to be kept in midfield.

Leeds also appear to be open to the idea of signing a new goalkeeper, as a vast array of stoppers have been linked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic has been mentioned as an option, as have Newcastle United’s Nick Pope and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Sam Johnstone.

Further up the pitch, there have been links to attack-minded midfielders Habib Diarra, Mario Stroeykens and Yehor Yarmolyuk.

MORE: Leeds United and Sunderland 'vying' to sign Sheffield United star in £8m deal

Related topics:Transfer NewsPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice