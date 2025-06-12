Jaka Bijol: Latest on Leeds United's pursuit of Udinese defender as negotiations 'progress'
It has been widely reported that Leeds are on the trail of the Slovenia international, who has been a regular in Serie A for each of the last three seasons.
An imposing figure, Bijol can operate at centre-back or as a defensive midfielder and would certainly add some steel to the Leeds ranks.
It is early days in the summer and the transfer window is no longer technically open, but the Elland Road faithful are still keen on seeing progress on the recruitment front.
Jaka Bijol to Leeds United latest
It has been claimed by Italian reporter Gianluca di Marzio that Leeds have an offer for Bijol rejected. Talks, however, are expected to continue.
Fellow reporter Marco Conterio has claimed Leeds are increasing their offer and that negotiations are progressing with “positive feelings”.
It now remains to be seen whether the Whites are able to offer terms that prove agreeable for the Serie A outfit.
Recruitment at Leeds United
Speculation regarding potential incomings is always rife at this stage of the summer. However, it is clear Leeds do plan to make a number of additions to their squad over the course of the summer.
The club’s pursuit of Bijol suggests they are keen to strengthen at the back and it is hardly difficult to see why.
Max Wober has been told he is free to leave and James Debayo lacks experience, leaving Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk as the only options if Ethan Ampadu is to be kept in midfield.
Leeds also appear to be open to the idea of signing a new goalkeeper, as a vast array of stoppers have been linked.
Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic has been mentioned as an option, as have Newcastle United’s Nick Pope and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Sam Johnstone.
Further up the pitch, there have been links to attack-minded midfielders Habib Diarra, Mario Stroeykens and Yehor Yarmolyuk.
