Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs queuing up to sign goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from Chelsea.

The 25-year-old spent the 2024/25 season away from Stamford Bridge, enjoying an impressive season on loan at Strasbourg in France.

His exploits in Ligue 1 do not appear to have catapulted him up the pecking order, with TEAMtalk claiming the Serbia international has been put up for sale.

This development is thought to have sparked an array of clubs into action, with Leeds among those keen on Petrovic’s signature.

Battle for Djordje Petrovic

It appears a battle for the goalkeeper’s services may be set to play out, with Leeds one of many clubs to have been credited with interest.

Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford are said to have registered interest, while Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen and Fiorentina have also been linked.

Chelsea are thought to be open to the idea of parting with Petrovic, who joined the Blues from New England Revolution in 2023.

Potential Leeds United advantage

One advantage Leeds could have is that Petrovic would most likely be coming in as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Illan Meslier is widely expected to depart and Karl Darlow only managed to emerge from the understudy role late in his second season at the club.

Brentford, for example, have just forked out for the signature of Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher and would not be looking to replace him already.

Leeds United’s goalkeeper hunt

With an exit for Meslier anticipated, Leeds are being linked with a host of goalkeepers.

Newcastle United’s Nick Pope has been mooted as a potential option for the Whites, with the Magpies targeting Burnley’s James Trafford.

There has also been talk of admiring glances towards Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale and Wolverhampton Wanderers understudy Sam Johnstone.

Sheffield United stopper Michael Cooper has also been linked after a stellar maiden campaign at Bramall Lane.