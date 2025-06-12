Leeds United and Sunderland 'vying' to sign Sheffield United star in £8m deal

Leeds United, Sunderland and Everton are reportedly vying for the signature of Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old is considered by many to be the Championship’s best goalkeeper, although his exploits between the sticks were not enough to send the Blades up last season.

After Sheffield United were beaten by Sunderland in the play-off final, speculation regarding moves for their most coveted assets started to intensify.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those to have been linked with a move away from Bramall Lane is Cooper.

Michael Cooper enjoyed a stellar maiden campaign at Sheffield United. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Leeds United among clubs keen on Cooper

According to SportsBoom, Leeds are among those battling to prise the 25-year-old away from their Yorkshire rivals.

The signing of a a new goalkeeper appears to be high on Leeds’ list of priorities this summer, with Illan Meslier having endured a difficult 2024/25 season.

Cooper, on the other hand, was a reliable pair of hands between the sticks for Chris Wilder’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland and Everton are also said to be keen on Cooper, who the report claims could be available for a bargain £8m.

Wilder, however, is understood to be keen on retaining the services of the man they lured from Plymouth Argyle last year.

Michael Cooper joined Sheffield United from Plymouth Argyle last year. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Leeds United’s goalkeeper targets

There is a long list of goalkeepers who have been linked with Leeds and it seems to be growing at a rapid rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meslier was replaced by Karl Darlow for the Championship run-in and the Wales international did an admirable job between the sticks.

However, it appears Leeds are looking for a more high-profile stopper to add to their ranks.

Meslier first became Leeds’ first-choice goalkeeper in 2020, leapfrogging Kiko Casilla in the pecking order at Elland Road.