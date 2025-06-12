Leeds United and Sunderland 'vying' to sign Sheffield United star in £8m deal
The 25-year-old is considered by many to be the Championship’s best goalkeeper, although his exploits between the sticks were not enough to send the Blades up last season.
After Sheffield United were beaten by Sunderland in the play-off final, speculation regarding moves for their most coveted assets started to intensify.
Among those to have been linked with a move away from Bramall Lane is Cooper.
Leeds United among clubs keen on Cooper
According to SportsBoom, Leeds are among those battling to prise the 25-year-old away from their Yorkshire rivals.
The signing of a a new goalkeeper appears to be high on Leeds’ list of priorities this summer, with Illan Meslier having endured a difficult 2024/25 season.
Cooper, on the other hand, was a reliable pair of hands between the sticks for Chris Wilder’s side.
Sunderland and Everton are also said to be keen on Cooper, who the report claims could be available for a bargain £8m.
Wilder, however, is understood to be keen on retaining the services of the man they lured from Plymouth Argyle last year.
Leeds United’s goalkeeper targets
There is a long list of goalkeepers who have been linked with Leeds and it seems to be growing at a rapid rate.
Newcastle United’s Nick Pope has been reported as a target, as have Wolves’ Sam Johnstone, Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic and Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale.
Meslier was replaced by Karl Darlow for the Championship run-in and the Wales international did an admirable job between the sticks.
However, it appears Leeds are looking for a more high-profile stopper to add to their ranks.
Meslier first became Leeds’ first-choice goalkeeper in 2020, leapfrogging Kiko Casilla in the pecking order at Elland Road.
He briefly lost his place to Joel Robles in 2023, before losing it again to Darlow in the latter stages of the 2024/25 season.
