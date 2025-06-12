Leeds United make 'approach' to sign top-flight defender but face Nottingham Forest and Sunderland competition
The 31-year-old is a seasoned left-back with vast experience of playing at a high level. He has been on Atletico Madrid’s books since 2022, when he made the move from Lille.
A senior Mozambique international, he is due to become a free agent this summer following the conclusion of the Club World Cup.
According to reporter Ben Jacobs, Leeds have made an approach regarding the possibility of the defender seeking pastures new in England.
Battle for Reinildo
It appears the Whites could have a fight on their hands, with Sunderland and Nottingham Forest also thought to have made enquiries.
Sunderland, like Leeds, are trying to assemble a squad capable of bridging the gap between England’s top two tiers after securing promotion.
Forest, on the other hand, want to push on further after a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League.
The report also claims Reinildo has options in Turkey and Saudi Arabia, potentially making it tough to secure his signature.
However, the club that does will be landing a left-back who helped Lille lift the Ligue 1 title in 2021.
Leeds United’s left-back problem
Leeds have been linked with an array of left-backs and speculation has hardly come as a surprise. The club’s first choice in that role, Junior Firpo, is out of contract and being strongly linked with a move away from Elland Road.
Sam Byram, a right-back capable of deputising on the opposite flank, is also yet to commit his future to the Whites. Max Wober, meanwhile, has been told by Leeds he is available for transfer.
Experience appears to be an important trait for Leeds, who have also been credited with interest in Aston Villa’s Alex Moreno.
Moreno spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Forest but is now due back at his parent club.
