Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton 'tracking' Premier League midfielder with £25m price tag
The 21-year-old arrived in the Premier League three years ago, when he left Dnipro in his native Ukraine for the Bees.
He has since amassed 66 appearances in England and has risen through Ukraine’s youth ranks to become a senior international.
However, it appears there are clubs potentially looking to end his association with Brentford.
Leeds among clubs tracking Yarmolyuk
According to CaughtOffside, Leeds are among the clubs keeping tabs on the central midfielder.
Also said to be monitoring Yarmolyuk are Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley, as well as Borussia Dortmund and Napoli.
None are believed to have made formal approaches for the midfielder, who Brentford have reportedly given a price tag of around €30m (£25.6m).
Yarmolyuk is under contract at Brentford until 2031, therefore it is not difficult to see why he would be valued so highly.
Leeds would also be landing a player with plenty of room for development, as well as one who already boasts Premier League experience.
Leeds United’s midfield
Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev are the current central midfield options available to Daniel Farke.
Josuha Guilavogui has been released by the Whites and Joe Rothwell is due back at AFC Bournemouth following the conclusion of his loan spell.
Leeds ideally need more than three options and an attack-minded player would certainly be welcome in the ranks.
Yarmolyuk can operate in the heart of midfield or in a more advanced role, meaning he could potentially compete with Brenden Aaronson.
A playmaker appears to be high on Leeds’ list of priorities, with Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra and Olympiacos’ Mario Stroeykens among those to have been linked
