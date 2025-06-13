Leeds United are reportedly ready to proceed if Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga opts for a move to Elland Road.

The 26-year-old was among the most impressive defenders in the Championship last term, enjoying a stellar season at The Den.

All three of the Premier League’s newly-promoted clubs - Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley - have been credited with interest in his services.

It has been suggested he is available for a cut-price fee, with a £1.2m release clause supposedly available for Premier League clubs to activate.

Japhet Tanganga was a rock at the back for Millwall last season. | Alex Davidson/Getty ImagesAlex Davidson/Getty Images

Leeds United in Japhet Tanganga race

According to the Daily Express, Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley hold concrete interest and are ready to press ahead once Tanganga makes a decision on his future.

However, Crystal Palace are believed to have entered the race for the former England youth international.

As a stable London-based outfit, the Eagles would reportedly have the edge in a four-way battle for Tanganga’s signature.

The report claims Palace’s decision on whether to swoop or not will be dependent on the future of Marc Guehi, who has been linked with some of the Premier League elite.

Japhet Tanganga is a product of Tottenham Hotspur's academy who made 50 appearances for the club at senior level. | Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Why Japhet Tanganga could be a shrewd Leeds United signing

At £1.2m, Tanganga would be an absolute steal for the newly-promoted Whites. His versatility would prove useful too, as he can operate at centre-back or right-back.

With Max Wober up for sale and James Debayo lacking experience, there is little competition for Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk in the heart of the Leeds backline.

Ethan Ampadu can provide cover, but added depth in the centre-back department would lessen the likelihood of Daniel Farke having to drag his captain out of midfield.

Tanganga also has Premier League experience, having enjoyed first-team action after being blooded by Tottenham Hotspur.