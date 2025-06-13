Leeds United and Sunderland 'ready' to move for Championship defender as Crystal Palace enter race
The 26-year-old was among the most impressive defenders in the Championship last term, enjoying a stellar season at The Den.
All three of the Premier League’s newly-promoted clubs - Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley - have been credited with interest in his services.
It has been suggested he is available for a cut-price fee, with a £1.2m release clause supposedly available for Premier League clubs to activate.
Leeds United in Japhet Tanganga race
According to the Daily Express, Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley hold concrete interest and are ready to press ahead once Tanganga makes a decision on his future.
However, Crystal Palace are believed to have entered the race for the former England youth international.
As a stable London-based outfit, the Eagles would reportedly have the edge in a four-way battle for Tanganga’s signature.
The report claims Palace’s decision on whether to swoop or not will be dependent on the future of Marc Guehi, who has been linked with some of the Premier League elite.
Why Japhet Tanganga could be a shrewd Leeds United signing
At £1.2m, Tanganga would be an absolute steal for the newly-promoted Whites. His versatility would prove useful too, as he can operate at centre-back or right-back.
With Max Wober up for sale and James Debayo lacking experience, there is little competition for Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk in the heart of the Leeds backline.
Ethan Ampadu can provide cover, but added depth in the centre-back department would lessen the likelihood of Daniel Farke having to drag his captain out of midfield.
Tanganga also has Premier League experience, having enjoyed first-team action after being blooded by Tottenham Hotspur.
He was initially loaned to Millwall by Spurs in January 2024 and his deal was made permanent in the summer.
