Published 12th Jun 2025, 16:38 BST
Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Bradford City are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

The first section of the summer transfer window, which was opened for those competing in the Club World Cup, has now closed.

However, it will swing open again on June 16 and clubs will be able to conduct business.

The closure of the window has done little to stem the flow of speculation, with transfer talk still rife across Yorkshire and beyond.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Udinese's Jaka Bijol has been strongly linked with Leeds United.placeholder image
Udinese's Jaka Bijol has been strongly linked with Leeds United. | Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Leeds United talks progress

Negotiations between Leeds United and Udinese regarding defender Jaka Bijol are reportedly progressing.

The 26-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Elland Road and it has been suggested an offer has been made and rejected.

Regardless, talks are still thought to be ongoing with a switch seemingly still on the cards for the Slovenia international.

Huddersfield Town eye forward

Bolton Wanderers marksman Aaron Collins reportedly features on Huddersfield Town’s list of transfer targets.

The Terriers have flown out of the traps with their summer recruitment, adding four new faces to Lee Grant’s squad.

Collins, who registered 19 goals for Bolton last season, is thought to be a player Huddersfield are eyeing as they plan further recruitment.

Aaron Collins scored 19 goals for Bolton Wanderers last season.placeholder image
Aaron Collins scored 19 goals for Bolton Wanderers last season. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Bradford City push for defender

Murray Wallace is being eyed for a return to West Yorkshire with Bradford City, a report has claimed.

The 32-year-old, a left-back by trade, represented Huddersfield between 2012 and 2016 and racked up 60 appearances.

He has been released by Millwall after seven years at The Den, seemingly sparking interest from the Bantams.

Leeds United battle for Sheffield United goalkeeper

Leeds United are said to be among the clubs vying for the signature of Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive maiden campaign at Bramall Lane after making the switch from Plymouth Argyle last year.

However, following Sheffield United’s Championship play-off final heartbreak, Leeds, Everton and Sunderland are believed to be on his trail.

Michael Cooper joined Sheffield United from Plymouth Argyle last year.placeholder image
Michael Cooper joined Sheffield United from Plymouth Argyle last year. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Leeds United tracking midfielder

Brentford’s Yehor Yarmolyuk is being tracked by Leeds United and a host of other clubs, a report has claimed.

The 21-year-old joined the Bees back in 2021, moving to England from Dnipro in his native Ukraine.

However, the central midfielder is now thought to have attracted attention from the likes of Leeds, Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley.

