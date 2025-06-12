Leeds United talks progress, Bradford City push for deal and Huddersfield Town eye forward - transfer latest
The first section of the summer transfer window, which was opened for those competing in the Club World Cup, has now closed.
However, it will swing open again on June 16 and clubs will be able to conduct business.
The closure of the window has done little to stem the flow of speculation, with transfer talk still rife across Yorkshire and beyond.
Here are the latest transfer headlines on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Leeds United talks progress
Negotiations between Leeds United and Udinese regarding defender Jaka Bijol are reportedly progressing.
The 26-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Elland Road and it has been suggested an offer has been made and rejected.
Regardless, talks are still thought to be ongoing with a switch seemingly still on the cards for the Slovenia international.
Huddersfield Town eye forward
Bolton Wanderers marksman Aaron Collins reportedly features on Huddersfield Town’s list of transfer targets.
The Terriers have flown out of the traps with their summer recruitment, adding four new faces to Lee Grant’s squad.
Collins, who registered 19 goals for Bolton last season, is thought to be a player Huddersfield are eyeing as they plan further recruitment.
Bradford City push for defender
Murray Wallace is being eyed for a return to West Yorkshire with Bradford City, a report has claimed.
The 32-year-old, a left-back by trade, represented Huddersfield between 2012 and 2016 and racked up 60 appearances.
He has been released by Millwall after seven years at The Den, seemingly sparking interest from the Bantams.
Leeds United battle for Sheffield United goalkeeper
Leeds United are said to be among the clubs vying for the signature of Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper.
The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive maiden campaign at Bramall Lane after making the switch from Plymouth Argyle last year.
However, following Sheffield United’s Championship play-off final heartbreak, Leeds, Everton and Sunderland are believed to be on his trail.
Leeds United tracking midfielder
Brentford’s Yehor Yarmolyuk is being tracked by Leeds United and a host of other clubs, a report has claimed.
The 21-year-old joined the Bees back in 2021, moving to England from Dnipro in his native Ukraine.
However, the central midfielder is now thought to have attracted attention from the likes of Leeds, Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley.
