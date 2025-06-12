Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City credited with interest in 19-goal forward as MK Dons 'make push'
The Terriers have already raided the Trotters for an attacker this year, signing Dion Charles in the winter transfer window.
Charles arrived alongside Joe Taylor from Luton Town as Huddersfield looked to freshen up their attack, only to see their promotion push run out of steam regardless.
Huddersfield have shown plenty of ambition with their early moves in the window but appear to be far from done with the transfer market.
Interest in Aaron Collins
According to reporter Darren Witcoop, the Terriers have Collins on their list following his 19-goal haul for Bolton last season.
The frontman appears to be in-demand, with the 28-year-old also thought to be on the target list at Cardiff City.
League Two outfit Milton Keynes Dons, meanwhile, are said to be pushing for an ambitious deal that would take Collins down a division.
Aaron Collins’ pedigree
The appeal of Collins for League One clubs is clear, with the former Wales youth international boasting an impressive CV.
Prior to his move to Bolton, he enjoyed a productive three years at Bristol Rovers. Since making the move to the Toughsheet Community Stadium, he has registered 28 goals in 77 appearances.
If Huddersfield were to lure a talented forward from a direct rival, it would arguably be yet another statement of intent.
Huddersfield Town’s early business
Huddersfield have got to work swiftly since their appointment of Lee Grant as Michael Duff’s permanent successor.
First on board was midfielder Ryan Ledson, a product of Everton’s academy who has made the move to West Yorkshire from Preston North End.
Versatile attacker Marcus Harness was the next through the door, reuniting with Grant after working with him at Ipswich Town.
A double defensive swoop followed, as Joe Low and Sean Roughan arrived from Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City respectively.
