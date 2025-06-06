Leeds United and Sunderland 'keen' on ex-Tottenham Hotspur man as bargain £2m deal mooted
The 26-year-old, who can operate as a centre-back or right-back, is a product of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy.
He was blooded by Jose Mourinho and made 50 appearances for Spurs first-team level, while also winning caps for England at youth level.
A permanent move to Millwall was sanctioned last year and Tanganga has thrived in the Championship.
Premier League interest in Tanganga
According to GiveMeSport, Leeds are among the clubs keen to prise the defender from the capital and give him another chance in the top flight.
Also believed to be keen are Leeds’ fellow promoted clubs Sunderland and Burnley. Tanganga is believed to have a release clause worth just under £2m, meaning he could be a bargain signing.
Leeds are thought to have been tracking Tanganga for a while, although interest from Burnley is reportedly strong.
All three of the Premier League newcomers are believed to be weighing up formal offers.
The report claims Millwall are aware of interest in their coveted asset and it remains to be seen if they can retain his services.
Importance of bargains in modern market
In the modern-day transfer market, the importance of bargain signings cannot be underestimated.
With valuations often inflated, it can prove incredibly difficult to sign players of the required pedigree without breaking the bank.
It is this fact that makes Tanganga such an intriguing option, as he should arguably move for a fee considerably higher than £2m.
In Leeds’ recent history, some of their best signings have been players signed for modest sums of money.
Stuart Dallas set the Whites back a reported £1.3m when he joined from Brentford in 2015 and is now considered a modern-day club hero.
Other members of Leeds’ 2020 promotion-winning squad, such as Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper, also arrived for relatively small fees.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.