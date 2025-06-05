Leeds United, Wolves and Burnley 'weighing up' move for £15m defender after Premier League relegation
It has been a tough two years for the 26-year-old, who has suffered back-to-back relegations from the Premier League.
He was part of the Burnley side that failed to beat the drop last year before sealing a move to Ipswich in the summer window that followed.
A £15m deal was agreed, comprised of a £12m payment and £3m in add-ons, but he eventually suffered relegation with the Tractor Boys too.
Interest in Dara O’Shea
According to The Irish Sun, the Republic of Ireland international could have an opportunity to move back up to the Premier League.
Leeds are believed to be weighing up a move for the centre-back, while Wolverhampton Wanderers and his former club Burnley have also been linked.
Despite Ipswich’s fate, O’Shea enjoyed a strong maiden campaign at Portman Road and may be tempted by the offer of a Premier League stay.
Ipswich, meanwhile, may have to part with some players following their relegation. They have already sanctioned the sale of Liam Delap, formerly of Hull City, to Chelsea.
Leeds United’s centre-back pool
Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk formed Daniel Farke’s centre-back partnership of choice at Elland Road last season.
However, injury problems for the latter meant Ethan Ampadu did some deputising in the heart of defence.
Max Wober was also on the books but had injury struggles of his own, while James Debayo lacks experience.
The addition of a centre-back could prevent Ampadu being pulled out of midfield in the event of an injury further back.
O’Shea may only be 26, but has already represented Ipswich, Burnley and West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.
He has also amassed 33 caps for the Republic of Ireland at senior level since his debut in 2020.
