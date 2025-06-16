Former Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City goalkeeper David Stockdale and his family have agreed a deal to buy non-league club Farsley Celtic.

The Leeds-based outfit have endured a turbulent 12 months - suffering relegation, demotion, payment problems and a lengthy absence from their home ground.

However, Stockdale and his family are now moving ahead with a takeover as they look to usher in a new era for the Celts.

A deal to acquire 100 per cent of FC 2010 (Holdings) Ltd, which controls the land on which the club operates, has been agreed. The formal completion of the takeover is now subject to final legal technicalities.

The 39-year-old also serves as the club’s first-team manager, having taken the reins in February.

The takeover looks set to bring an end to the reign of Paul Barthorpe, who has faced intense scrutiny.

Leeds-based non-league club Farsley Celtic have endured a turbulent chapter in their history. | James Hardisty

In a statement, Farsley said: “The club can confirm that the Stockdale family has agreed with the major shareholders to acquire 100 per cent of FC 2010 (Holdings) Ltd.

“The formal completion of the purchase is subject to final legal technicalities. The club will provide further updates in due course.”

Survival, relegation and demotion

Farsley have made a habit of punching above their weight on the pitch and pulled off another great escape in 2024, avoiding relegation from the National League North.

It marked the third consecutive time they had beaten the drop on the final day of the season, but they eventually succumbed to relegation at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

There was a mass exodus of players over the course of the campaign and there was an increasing reliance on academy prospects.

Relegation was followed by a two-division demotion after the club were not granted a licence to compete at steps three or four of the non-league pyramid.

The Celts were instead given a place in the North Counties East League Premier Division, on the ninth rung of the ladder.

David Stockdale represented Sheffield Wednesday during his playing career. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Home away from home

At the end of the 2023/24 campaign, Farsley removed the grass surface at their home ground, The Citadel.

The plan was to lay an artificial surface and the club were initially allowed to reverse their home fixtures when the 2024/25 season kicked off.

Later on in the campaign, a groundshare agreement was struck with Derbyshire outfit Buxton, based over 60 miles away. As it stands, a new pitch is yet to be installed.

Support from community

Fans and the wider footballing community rallied to get Farsley over the line last season, donating to a JustGiving page set up to ensure the club’s survival.

Over £14,000 was raised, with many donations coming from supporters of rival clubs.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post in February, Farsley director Josh Greaves said: “We’ve played the past 10 months without any home games due to delays on installing a new pitch. As a result we have had very little revenue, which has led to severe financial challenges.

“This leaves us facing a battle to get through the rest of the season. As a board, we are working hard to generate income commercially and from other sources, but we need help with our running costs to help get us through the season and ensure a bright future for Farsley Celtic.