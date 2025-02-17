Farsley Celtic have issued a plea for support in their quest to see out the 2024/25 season.

It has been a crisis-stricken campaign for the sixth-tier Celts, who are embroiled in a battle for National League North survival.

However, the club are also fighting to ensure the season can actually be completed after a period of off-field turbulence.

Delays in the laying of an artificial surface have prevented Farsley playing a single game at their Leeds-based home ground, The Citadel. Home games are currently being played over 60 miles away at Buxton’s Tarmac Silverlands Stadium.

Farsley Celtic have not played at their home ground since last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Paul Barthorpe recently left his role as chairman of the club, with a team of existing directors now responsible for the running of the football operation.

To ensure the club can complete their current season, a plea for donations via a JustGiving page has been made.

In a statement, Farsley’s board said: “We’ve played the past 10 months without any home games due to delays on installing a new pitch. As a result we have had very little revenue, which has led to severe financial challenges.

“This leaves us facing a battle to get through the rest of the season. As a board, we are working hard to generate income commercially and from other sources, but we need help with our running costs to help get us through the season and ensure a bright future for Farsley Celtic.

“We’re confident we can get there if we all - supporters, the wider community and local businesses - come together to make it happen.”

Money will also help Farsley lay a grass pitch at their home ground, with plans for an artificial surface now on hold.

A reward scheme is in place to further incentivise donations, with a pledge of £1,500 securing a lifetime season ticket.

£10 will secure supporters a letter of thanks, while £25 will secure a mention in the first programme of the 2025/26 season.

For £50, fans will be given a free family ticket for a game of their choice, while £100 secures a free home shirt.

A donation of £500 or more will give be rewarded with sponsorship of a dugout at The Citadel.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, director Josh Greaves moved to allay any fears regarding donated money not being used to aid the club’s survival efforts.

He said: "We're really working hard, there is nothing going where it shouldn't go. We're an open book. One of the things we've said from here, now, is transparency to everyone about what's being achieved.

“There are long-term plans for where the club needs to be and what we need to do. There's a lot to go ahead in the future.

“Ultimately, we've got the control. We've got a lot of liabilities that we need to ensure are covered. We’ve got to make sure the club survives - and it will survive under the sheer will and determination people have got within the club.”

David Stockdale was recently appointed as Farsley Celtic’s first-team manager. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire

In less than 24 hours, nearly £2,500 has been donated, with many fans of other clubs pitching in.

David Stockdale, formerly a goalkeeper for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City, has picked up the baton.