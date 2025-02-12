Crisis-stricken Farsley Celtic have unveiled former Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City goalkeeper David Stockdale as their new manager.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a turbulent season for the Celts, who only appointed former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn last month.

He stepped down after a handful of games at the helm and the sixth-tier side were beaten 6-1 by Needham Market at the weekend following his resignation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Redfearn became the third to vacate the Celts dugout during the current National League North campaign, following in the footsteps of Clayton Donaldson and Pav Singh.

Stockdale has now been announced as his replacement, taking charge of a side yet to play at their home ground this term.

David Stockdale represented Sheffield Wednesday during his playing career. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Farsley announced plans to lay an artificial surface following the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign, but delays have forced the Celts to play over 60 miles away at Buxton’s Tarmac Silverlands Stadium.

Stockdale said: “I’ve been to The Citadel to watch Farsley before, I have friends who have played for Farsley in the past and I’m a local lad - I was born in Armley and I live in Farnley. I’m a local lad and I want to help. I’ve been coming here for a long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve spoken to the directors and I was impressed with what they are aiming to do with the club. It’s about being competitive.

“I don’t quit and I always keep going until the end. Football is unpredictable, we’re going to do everything we can to improve. Plans are in place for moving forward and I’m looking forward to helping the club get back to its former self.”

There has also been a change at boardroom level, with Paul Barthorpe having resigned from his role as chairman of the club.

Farsley Celtic have not played at The Citadel once this season. | George Wood/Getty Images

His reign was marred by controversy and in October, Farsley players united to accuse him of “breaking trust” over alleged late wage payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to the allegations, Barthorpe admitted there had been issues with late payments but said it was due to a bereavement and disputed how the situation had been characterised by the players.

Stockdale has already been introduced to the players and met members of the club’s board, which no longer features Barthorpe.

He said: “It was great to meet some of the fantastic people connected to the club. Hearing from the women’s team, deaf team and the youth set-up about what they have been doing during some unsettled times at the club was inspirational.”

As well as Wednesday and Hull, Stockdale counts Rotherham United and York City among his former employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 39-year-old also featured for Fulham in the Premier League and received call-ups to the England senior team.

He started his management career earlier on in the campaign, having a brief stint in charge of seventh-tier Blyth Spartans.