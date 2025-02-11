Farsley Celtic: Boardroom change in offing at Leeds-based crisis club as Paul Barthorpe holds resignation talks
Due to delays in the laying of a new artificial surface, the Celts have not played a single game at their home ground this season.
Home fixtures are currently being held at Buxton’s Tarmac Silverlands Stadium, over 60 miles away from The Citadel.
Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn recently resigned as the club’s head coach less than a month after taking the reins, although his exit has not been announced via Farsley’s official channels.
It appears a change at boardroom level is in the offing, with Barthorpe having confirmed talks have been held regarding his resignation as chairman.
In a statement issued via Farsley’s website, he said: “I have held talks with the board about taking a step back and resigning from the chairman role and letting the board take full control in running the club, which they have effectively been doing for the last week anyway, and when this is finalised I’m sure they will announce it.
“Having put in so much hard work and money over the last six years, for it to be like this really hurts.
“But I hope this act means there will be more support and more positivity towards the club and the board, as they are all, like me, volunteers, all good guys and all have the club at heart, and we are all desperate for this to work out.”
In October, members of Farsley’s playing squad united to accuse Barthorpe of “breaking trust” over alleged late wage payments.
In response to the allegations, Barthorpe admitted there had been issues with late payments but said it was due to a bereavement and disputed how the situation had been characterised by the players.
A month later, a group of Farsley supporters announced plans to boycott ‘home’ games played at Buxton.
The Celts currently sit 22nd in the National League North table, with their plight having been worsened by a 6-1 defeat to Needham Market at the weekend.