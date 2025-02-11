Paul Barthorpe appears set to resign as chairman of crisis-stricken non-league club Farsley Celtic.

Due to delays in the laying of a new artificial surface, the Celts have not played a single game at their home ground this season.

Home fixtures are currently being held at Buxton’s Tarmac Silverlands Stadium, over 60 miles away from The Citadel.

Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn recently resigned as the club’s head coach less than a month after taking the reins, although his exit has not been announced via Farsley’s official channels.

Neil Redfearn recently stepped down from his role as Farsley Celtic's head coach. | Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Image

It appears a change at boardroom level is in the offing, with Barthorpe having confirmed talks have been held regarding his resignation as chairman.

In a statement issued via Farsley’s website, he said: “I have held talks with the board about taking a step back and resigning from the chairman role and letting the board take full control in running the club, which they have effectively been doing for the last week anyway, and when this is finalised I’m sure they will announce it.

“Having put in so much hard work and money over the last six years, for it to be like this really hurts.

“But I hope this act means there will be more support and more positivity towards the club and the board, as they are all, like me, volunteers, all good guys and all have the club at heart, and we are all desperate for this to work out.”

Farsley Celtic have not played at The Citadel once this season. | George Wood/Getty Images

In response to the allegations, Barthorpe admitted there had been issues with late payments but said it was due to a bereavement and disputed how the situation had been characterised by the players.

A month later, a group of Farsley supporters announced plans to boycott ‘home’ games played at Buxton.