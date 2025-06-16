Swansea City have unveiled former Leeds United defender Darren O’Dea as their new assistant head coach.

The Swans are led by another former Leeds defender in Alan Sheehan, who has assembled a new coaching team at the Championship club.

O’Dea has been appointed to the role of assistant head coach, leaving his post as player pathways manager at Celtic to move to Wales.

Before making the switch, he spoke to Celtic manager and ex-Swansea boss Brendan Rodgers.

Darren O’Dea on new role

He said: "This club is similar to Celtic in that it has a real identity, it is not just enough to come in here and just win, there needs to be more. There needs to be a product on the pitch that the fans relate to.

"Speaking to Brendan, who has been brilliant in all this, he talked about the fanbase having a big understanding of their football.

"He could not have spoken more highly of the club and the city, and the DNA of the club. That is a real big driver in me wanting to come here, it's really important to me."

Darren O’Dea at Leeds

A centre-back in his playing days, O’Dea represented the likes of Celtic, Toronto FC and Blackpool as well as the Republic of Ireland national team.

Celtic loaned him out on three occasions, to Reading, Ipswich Town and then to Leeds for the 2011/12 campaign.

The 38-year-old represented the Whites during a difficult season, with a number of key players having been sold.

He made 38 appearances for the club, scoring two goals, before returning to his parent club. The decision not to sign O’Dea on a permanent basis was made by Neil Warnock, who decided the defender was not in his plans.

In April 2012, Warnock said: “I have thanked Darren for his efforts over the season but told him we will be going in a different direction and will be looking elsewhere.