Former Leeds United defender Alan Sheehan will remain in charge of Swansea City until the end of the season - with some high-profile help.

Sheehan, who also represented Bradford City during his playing days, took charge of the Swans on a temporary basis following the dismissal of Luke Williams.

He has done an admirable job steadying the ship and has been rewarded with the reins on a deal running until the end of the season.

Reports had suggested the Swansea players wanted Sheehan to remain in post.

Former Huddersfield Town boss Mark Fotheringham has joined Sheehan’s coaching team, as has another former Terrier in Richard Stearman.

The latter, formerly of clubs such as Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, has left his role as an assistant at Solihull Moors to move to Wales.

Fotheringham, meanwhile, has returned to the Championship for the first time since his dismissal as Huddersfield boss in February 2023.

Swansea’s director of football Richard Montague said: “We're delighted Alan has agreed to lead the team for the rest of the season, and would like to extend a big welcome to Mark and Richard as they join our coaching staff in support of Alan.

“Both will aid us in our efforts to finish the season as strongly as possible, which is the full focus of everyone at the club at this moment.”