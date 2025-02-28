Swansea City next manager: Ex-Leeds United and Bradford City man's major advantage as 'support' claim made

Swansea City’s players reportedly want former Leeds United and Bradford City defender Alan Sheehan to fill the club’s head coach vacancy.

The 38-year-old is currently in his second stint as Swansea’s caretaker boss, having previously held the role following Michael Duff’s dismissal.

He once again stepped up when Luke Williams was axed and recently led the club to a 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

According to Football League World, the players Sheehan is currently managing want him to stick around at the Welsh club.

Alan Sheehan is currently in charge of Swansea City on a temporary basis. | Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

However, it is believed Swansea are unlikely to make a decision on Williams’ successor until after the March international break.

A left-back in his playing days, Sheehan represented Leeds and Bradford as well as the likes of Luton Town and Notts County.

Since hanging up his boots, he has held backroom roles at Luton, Southampton and Swansea. However, he has never been a manager in his own right.

Alan Sheehan represented Leeds United in his playing days. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

It has been a difficult season for Swansea, who sit 16th in the Championship table.

In the winter window, they lost their captain Matt Grimes to rivals Coventry City.

