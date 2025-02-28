Swansea City’s players reportedly want former Leeds United and Bradford City defender Alan Sheehan to fill the club’s head coach vacancy.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He once again stepped up when Luke Williams was axed and recently led the club to a 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Football League World, the players Sheehan is currently managing want him to stick around at the Welsh club.

Alan Sheehan is currently in charge of Swansea City on a temporary basis. | Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

However, it is believed Swansea are unlikely to make a decision on Williams’ successor until after the March international break.

A left-back in his playing days, Sheehan represented Leeds and Bradford as well as the likes of Luton Town and Notts County.

Since hanging up his boots, he has held backroom roles at Luton, Southampton and Swansea. However, he has never been a manager in his own right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Sheehan represented Leeds United in his playing days. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

It has been a difficult season for Swansea, who sit 16th in the Championship table.