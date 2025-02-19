Former Leeds United and Bradford City defender Alan Sheehan has been appointed as Swansea City’s caretaker head coach.

He did not land the job on a permanent basis, but remained part of the club’s coaching team following the arrival of Luke Williams.

However, with Williams having suffered the same fate as Duff, Sheehan is now back at the helm on a temporary basis.

Alan Sheehan is back in temporary charge of Swansea City. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Swansea chairman Andy Coleman said: “This was a difficult decision and one that has not been taken lightly. Luke has led the club through some challenging periods and we appreciate his hard work.

“I am aware of the effort he and his staff have put in throughout the last 13 months for Swansea City. I want to personally thank Luke, Ryan [Harley, assistant] and George [Lawtey, first-team coach] for their dedication and the sacrifices they have made on behalf of the club.

“Unfortunately, since the turn of the year our performances and results have not been of the standard required at this level. Ultimately, that has led us to conclude a change is required in order to bring about an improvement in our showings on the pitch.

Alan Sheehan first took on the caretaker head coach role at Swansea City following Michael Duff's exit. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

“We will keep supporters informed of developments when we are in a position to announce a new head coach, while Alan, his staff and our squad focus on our upcoming fixtures.”

As a player, Sheehan represented Leeds between 2008 and 2010, initially joining on loan from Leicester City before making his move permanent.