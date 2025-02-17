Leeds United could reportedly consider a move to sign former Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town defender Conor Coady from Leicester City.

The 31-year-old has been a bit-part player at Leicester since early January, making just two league appearances in the current calendar year.

He was linked with a surprise return to former club Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the winter window, but a reunion did not materialise.

However, according to TEAMtalk, there could be interest from Leeds when the next transfer window swings open.

Conor Coady has been a bit-part player for Leicester City of late. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds are said to have started their planning for the summer, with promotion back to the Premier League a serious possibility for the club.

Whites boss Daniel Farke is thought to want a new centre-back in his ranks, despite the impressive displays of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk this season.

It is not a position Leeds are blessed with depth in, with Ethan Ampadu often called on to deputise away from his natural position in central midfield.

The club did hold on to Max Wober after he returned from a loan spell in Germany, but the Austria international has been plagued by injury.

Aside from Ampadu and Wober, Leeds have the inexperienced James Debayo as an option and have also deployed Josuha Guilavogui in the heart of defence.

Coady would add a wealth of experience to Farke’s squad and spent four years as a Premier League regular with Wolves.

Conor Coady counts Huddersfield Town among his former clubs. | Ryan Browne/Getty Images

He has also represented Everton and Leicester in the top flight, while his experience of the EFL is also extensive.

The England-capped defender won the Championship title with Wolves and Leicester, and also has experience of playing in Yorkshire after spells with Sheffield United and Huddersfield.