Former Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town man linked with Leicester City exit with swap deal on cards

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 16:12 BST
Former Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town man Conor Coady could be set for a surprise return to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 31-year-old is a product of Liverpool’s academy and is best-known for his exploits across his seven years at Molineux.

However, before moving to the Midlands, he had spells in Yorkshire with Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town.

Coady amassed 50 appearances in the colours of the Blades, later making 48 for the Terriers. he was linked with a move back to Bramall Lane in 2023, but a reunion did not materialise.

Conor Coady joined Leicester City from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2023.placeholder image
Conor Coady joined Leicester City from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2023. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, the England-capped defender could be heading back to Wolves.

Talks between Wolves and Leicester City are believed to be taking place, with a swap deal involving Craig Dawson potentially on the cards.

Nothing is thought to have been agreed yet, with discussions described as being at an early stage.

Conor Coady counts Huddersfield Town among his former clubs.placeholder image
Conor Coady counts Huddersfield Town among his former clubs. | Ryan Browne/Getty Images

However, with the transfer window set to slam shut at 11pm, the clubs will have to work quickly if they want to make the swap.

Wolves sit 17th in the Premier League table, two points above 19th-placed Leicester.

