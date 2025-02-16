Former Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough boss axed by League One strugglers

Cambridge United have axed former Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk.

A familiar figure in Yorkshire, the 45-year-old led the trio of Yorkshire clubs after starting his management career with Swansea City.

He also represented Wednesday as a player and had two stints on the books of Barnsley.

After over three years away from management, Monk took the reins at Cambridge back in March 2024.

Garry Monk was relieved of his duties as Sheffield Wednesday boss in November 2020.Garry Monk was relieved of his duties as Sheffield Wednesday boss in November 2020.
Garry Monk was relieved of his duties as Sheffield Wednesday boss in November 2020. | George Wood/Getty Images

However, with the U’s sat rock-bottom of the League One table, a change has been made.

Cambridge’s majority owner Paul Barry said: "We would like to thank Garry for his hard work and commitment to Cambridge United over the last 12 months.

"He really bought into the club during his time with us and we are all very disappointed that it has not worked out in the way we would all have hoped.

Garry Monk has left Cambridge United with the club rooted to the bottom of the League One table.Garry Monk has left Cambridge United with the club rooted to the bottom of the League One table.
Garry Monk has left Cambridge United with the club rooted to the bottom of the League One table. | Alex Broadway/Getty Images

"In the end, the table does not lie and it is the right moment to make a change as we conclude the first part of our football review.

"There are 15 games of this season remaining, and we must continue to fight together to preserve our League One status over the coming weeks.

"At the same time, we will use this period to plan strategically for the next chapter of the football club. We will say more about this in the week."

