Former Leeds United midfielder Matt Grimes has left Swansea City after a decade of service to the club.

The 29-year-old spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Elland Road, underwhelming as the Whites finished seventh in the Championship.

Despite struggling in Leeds colours, Grimes went on to become a key figure for Swansea and eventually became the club’s captain.

The former Blackburn Rovers loanee has now sealed a move to Swansea’s Championship rivals Coventry City, penning a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Matt Grimes spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Leeds United. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Grimes will work under Premier League legend Frank Lampard, who took charge of the Sky Blues in November.

Lampard said: “I would like to welcome Matt to Coventry City. He is a player that I have really admired for a long time and his fantastic all-round midfield qualities and experience will be a great addition to the team.”

Coventry owner Doug King added: “Matt is a fantastic player whom we have admired for a long-time and we are delighted he has made the decision to join our club. We wish him every success.”

Matt Grimes has been a key figure for Swansea City in recent years. | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

The move is a bitter blow for the Swans, who have endured a dismal start to 2025. They are yet to pick up a league victory in the current calendar year, with their 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion the source of their only point picked up in January.