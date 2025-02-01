Former Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers man departs Swansea City after 10 years of service as move confirmed
The 29-year-old spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Elland Road, underwhelming as the Whites finished seventh in the Championship.
Despite struggling in Leeds colours, Grimes went on to become a key figure for Swansea and eventually became the club’s captain.
The former Blackburn Rovers loanee has now sealed a move to Swansea’s Championship rivals Coventry City, penning a three-and-a-half-year deal.
Grimes will work under Premier League legend Frank Lampard, who took charge of the Sky Blues in November.
Lampard said: “I would like to welcome Matt to Coventry City. He is a player that I have really admired for a long time and his fantastic all-round midfield qualities and experience will be a great addition to the team.”
Coventry owner Doug King added: “Matt is a fantastic player whom we have admired for a long-time and we are delighted he has made the decision to join our club. We wish him every success.”
The move is a bitter blow for the Swans, who have endured a dismal start to 2025. They are yet to pick up a league victory in the current calendar year, with their 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion the source of their only point picked up in January.
The Sky Blues are set to lock horns with the Swans this afternoon (February 1), although Grimes will reportedly not be involved.
