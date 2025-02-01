Former Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers man departs Swansea City after 10 years of service as move confirmed

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 1st Feb 2025, 10:14 BST
Former Leeds United midfielder Matt Grimes has left Swansea City after a decade of service to the club.

The 29-year-old spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Elland Road, underwhelming as the Whites finished seventh in the Championship.

Despite struggling in Leeds colours, Grimes went on to become a key figure for Swansea and eventually became the club’s captain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Blackburn Rovers loanee has now sealed a move to Swansea’s Championship rivals Coventry City, penning a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Matt Grimes spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Leeds United.Matt Grimes spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Leeds United.
Matt Grimes spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Leeds United. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Grimes will work under Premier League legend Frank Lampard, who took charge of the Sky Blues in November.

Lampard said: “I would like to welcome Matt to Coventry City. He is a player that I have really admired for a long time and his fantastic all-round midfield qualities and experience will be a great addition to the team.”

Coventry owner Doug King added: “Matt is a fantastic player whom we have admired for a long-time and we are delighted he has made the decision to join our club. We wish him every success.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Matt Grimes has been a key figure for Swansea City in recent years.Matt Grimes has been a key figure for Swansea City in recent years.
Matt Grimes has been a key figure for Swansea City in recent years. | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

The move is a bitter blow for the Swans, who have endured a dismal start to 2025. They are yet to pick up a league victory in the current calendar year, with their 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion the source of their only point picked up in January.

The Sky Blues are set to lock horns with the Swans this afternoon (February 1), although Grimes will reportedly not be involved.

MORE: Why Leeds United boss Daniel Farke could take fresh approach to familiar message

Related topics:Swansea CityBlackburn RoversCoventry City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice