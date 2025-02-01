Leeds United v Cardiff City: Why Daniel Farke could take fresh approach to familiar message

Leeds United v Cardiff City Ahead of Saturday’s game against Cardiff City, as against Norwich City the previous week, manager Daniel Farke felt it important to send a message to his Leeds United team.

In essence, it is the same one – not to forget that this game is every bit as important as the top-of-the-table clash with Burnley they sandwiched – but the way he puts it over could be completely different.

There was, understandably, a lot of focus on Monday's game at Turf Moor, the main feature of a Premier League-free day, Leeds against one of only three teams to beat them in this season's Championship. Possibly, given how cautious the 0-0 was, too much, but that is by the by.

What matters now is there is no sub-conscious easing up against a team 12th in the table, beaten 2-0 in the reverse game in south Wales.

Much improved they might well be, but Omer Riza's side are not as good as the Clarets. But this is the Championship, where formbook-defying results are ten-a-penny, and where – as managers never tire of telling us – you get the same number of points for beating everyone.

The mental effect of Turf Moor was something Farke was wary of the previous week, keen to ensure there was no keeping anything in the tank against the Canaries.

That night his solution was an unchanged team. "I wanted to send a message," he explained. They got it loud and clear, judging by the 2-0 scoreline.

Most managers keep their cards fairly close to their chests in the build-up to league games, but Farke could try to have the same impact by changing things around. Whatever he does, he is confident he will get the right response.

OPTIONS: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke and his plentiful substitutes (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"I have no doubts because I spoke straight away in the dressing room after the (Burnley) game about how important this Cardiff game will be," says Farke. "The focus in training switched immediately onto this game.

"Sometimes it's important to send a message that we don't change too much, sometimes it's important to bring recovered and fresh players onto the pitch. The festive period is over but it still feels like nothing has changed with the schedule."

Willy Gnonto, Largie Ramazani and Mateo Joseph, under-used lately, will hope for a chance; Joe Rothwell will want to return after watching Monday from the bench; Junior Firpo needs minutes for his fitness, and Pascal Struijk could be back. You would be hard-pushed to argue they would weaken the team.

This, more than anything, is where Leeds look out in front in a Championship title race they are so far only edging, two points ahead.

RARING TO GO: Largie Ramazani is on the fringes at Leeds United right now (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"There's a game on Wednesday (Coventry City away), then on Saturday (Millwall at home in the FA Cup), then on Tuesday (Watford away)," says Farke.

"I'm pretty sure during this period we will rotate a little bit from game to game, not because we under-estimate opponents, it's more like getting the best possible line-up on the pitch for each game. That sometimes means you go for a more recovered player who perhaps has the responsibility to deliver right now when he gets the chance, and brings fresh energy on the pitch.

"Sometimes it's a gut feeling that a player seems to be a bit tired or the other way around, another player raises the fire in training and seem to be raring to go.

"There is also the tactical necessities, like in the last game when we brought Ilia Gruev in to control (Josh) Brownhill's runs. There are many things you take into account.

FOCUS: Leeds United kept the same team against Norwich City and were rewarded with Manor Solomon's early goal (Image: Tony Johnson)

"Once you're heading into such a busy period again it's still important you trust the whole group and rotate, but not too much, you consider the balance, the mix. Like always in life, the dose is important."

Whatever he does at least it should be by choice, so long as he was not hiding any injury problems – beyond those for Patrick Bamford and Max Wober – on Thursday, and has not suffered any since.

Not long ago, Farke might have felt compelled to start left-back Firpo, but Sam Byram's growing ability to back up games has changed that.

"He's on an impressive run of form, especially in terms of results when he's in the starting line-up," says Farke, also his manager at Norwich. "I'm not sure if anyone has such a points average per game (2.3) in the starting line-up.

"He offers defensive stability, defending set pieces and defending Jaidon Anthony, who is an important player for Burnley, to take him more or less out of the game.

"He also has the ability to help support our offensive game and sometimes score a goal at pieces.

"He's an important player with his character, one of just a few experienced players.

"I will always be a but careful and not naive thinking right now he's ready for 46 games over 90 minutes without a problem. I'm quite pleased Junior Firpo is on his way back to his best shape because the schedule is tight, we have so many games.

"Sometimes he (Byram) gives me a sign that he feels it could be risky right now to stay on the pitch so we'll still be a bit careful but touch wood it's so far, so good and he's really on an impressive streak, a really good run without injuries."