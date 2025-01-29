Analysis: Leeds United and Burnley settled for a 0-0 – is 'just enough' enough?

When you look at the depth of quality in a Leeds United squad that went into a top-of-the-Championship clash with Burnley without Pascal Struijk and Patrick Bamford, and left Willy Gnonto, Junior Firpo and Joe Rothwell as unused substitutes, you wonder why they are only two points clear.

Sometimes Daniel Farke's team leave you yearning for more.

They are doing just enough, but when all the talk going into this season was how crucial it was to get back into the Premier League in May maybe just enough is... well, enough.

What could have been a great match between two of the big guns of the Championship's parachute regiment was a very damp squib because both were prepared to settle.

As is sometimes the case in the most hyped games, it was an unedifying 0-0. It took 89 minutes for the only shot on target, and spoilsport James Trafford tipped Daniel James' effort over the bar.

For Leeds fans frustrated their team did not take full advantage of Sheffield United's defeat or Sunderland's draw, it could be worse. Burnley are doing not quite enough just now, a point outside the top two, yet they too were prepared to settle for a 0-0, their third in a row at Turf Moor, ninth overall this season.

"Clean sheet after clean sheet, they never take any risks," commented Leeds left-back Sam Byram.

"If they lose the ball it's just in areas where they can't be hurt on the counter-attack," explained Farke.

HANDSHAKES ALL ROUND: (Left to right), Isaac, Daniel Farke Ao Tanaka and Junior Firpo at the final whistle (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

At least Leeds tried to win, on the front foot throughout as the Clarets let them have the lion's share of possession. They were just not desperate to do it, giving Gnonto a night off, asking Byram to play 90 minutes rather than throwing the more attacking Firpo on.

It was frustrating for those who battled the traffic to cross the Pennines and stand in the driving rain.

There is a definite dichotomy about Farke's Leeds.

As the manager will often tell you, if they were boring "we wouldn't be there with the highest expected goals, the most goals scored (53) and an unbelievable goal difference (+34)" and you cannot argue with the numbers – expect maybe expected goals, the subjective opinion of a gaggle of nerds turned into pseudo-scientific fact. But the eyes tell you something less complimentary.

BRIGHT SPARK: Right-back Jayden Bogle was at the heart of all Leeds' best attacking play (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Leeds lack flamboyance. But look where flamboyance has got Southampton this season. Are you not entertained by Tottenham Hotspur? Probably you are, Spurs fans are not.

Being a football fan is about wanting the best of all worlds – entertainment and results without breaking the club financially – and sport is about striving for utopia. But life is usually deciding what you are prepared to make do with.

Leeds were happy with their lot as they headed home, the gap to Sheffield United doubled, Burnley and Sunderland kept at arm's length.

They broke up the Ao Tanaka-Rothwell partnership to give Ilia Gruev his first start since October. Given their away form, perhaps a steelier midfield balance is needed on the road.

ANONYMOUS: Leeds United centre-forward Joel Piroe (right) (Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

"To control (Josh) Brownhill is really important against Burnley," argued Farke.

Leeds did that, but the handbrake never really came off.

"There's always caution against a team with good players in attack," said Byram. "You don't want to get caught on the counter-attack.

"We were still trying to play but maybe weren't as fluid as we are against other teams. The pass wasn't as crisp or was a little bit slower.

"That's the third (clean sheet) in a row. There's not many times where teams have created chances against us in open play."

Right-back Jayden Bogle excelled yet again, James was bright in his sunny yellow kit, Tanaka elegant and intelligent as always, Joe Rodon more than simply solid. But Joel Piroe's anonymity and Brenden Aaronson's graft over guile underlined why fans would love a new No 9 and/or 10 in the transfer window.

With three substitutes left for added time, Farke opted just for defensive midfielder Josuha Guilavogui.

"It was important in central midfield to have a player like Aaronson who can cover an unbelievable amount of distance," argued Farke. "Willy's more a winger who does not cover so much ground.

"Largie (Ramazani)'s really sharp so I wanted to bring him on (for Manor Solomon) on the left side and the only other option was to take Dan James out. With his pace he can create, especially against such a well-structured opponent.

"His relationship with Jayden Bogle is on a really good level at the moment. I was hoping there would be one final moment from DJ so that was the reason why I didn't bring Willy on.

"I'm a bit disappointed with myself when I can't bring him on because I like him but we had to think a bit pragmatically about what was needed for the game."