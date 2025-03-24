Former Barnsley FC, Huddersfield Town and Swansea City boss 'interviewed' for EFL job
The 47-year-old was axed by Huddersfield earlier this month, paying the price for an underwhelming run of form that had pushed the club out of the top six.
Jon Worthington, Huddersfield’s academy manager, has been placed in temporary charge to see out the season.
League Two outfit MK Dons also have a caretaker at the helm, with Ben Gladwin having picked up the baton following Scott Lindsey’s departure.
It appears Duff could be in contention to be the permanent successor, with Football League World claiming he has been interviewed.
He has previously enjoyed success in the fourth tier, having led Cheltenham Town to the League Two title in 2021.
He later guided Barnsley into the League One play-off final, earning a step up to the Championship with Swansea City.
His stint in Wales proved short-lived and Duff was soon back in Yorkshire with Huddersfield.
Regarding Duff’s dismissal at Huddersfield, the club’s owner Kevin Nagle said: “This is not a decision that I have taken lightly.
“I really like Michael as a person and I know how diligently he has worked for the club since he was appointed as head coach in the summer, so we’ve all been desperate for him to succeed.
“However, our results on the pitch since the turn of the year have simply not been good enough. It is true that we’ve had an unprecedented injury situation to contend with, particularly recently, but I believe that the resources we have available are capable of more than the four wins we’ve registered in our last 15 games.
“I feel we must make this change now to reignite our challenge for promotion. I want to thank Michael, and I wish him all the best for the future.”
Another former Swansea boss, Luke Williams, is also said to have been spoken to about the vacancy. He boasts League Two pedigree too, having done a stellar job at Notts County before his move to the Championship.
