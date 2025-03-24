The international break has paused the Premier League and the Championship and call-ups did lead to some postponements in the third tier. However, seven fixtures went ahead in League One and served up some twists.

In Yorkshire, Conor Hourihane took charge of Barnsley on home turf for the first time since his appointment as interim head coach. The Reds fell behind against Cambridge United, but a late Jonathan Lewis goal salvaged a point.

Charlton are hoping to clinch promotion this term, but were dealt a blow on the road as they were swept aside by Peterborough United. Stockport County also saw their promotion hopes dented, losing 1-0 to fellow high-fliers Wrexham.

Elsewhere, Steve Bruce’s Blackpool defeated Northampton Town and Crawley Town edged past Bristol Rovers. Lincoln City and Exeter played out the only draw of the weekend, sharing the spoils in a goalless stalemate.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final League One table will look.