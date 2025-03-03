Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City's League Two rivals sack head coach after defeat to Colchester United
The 52-year-old only took charge of the club in September, leaving Crawley Town in order to do so.
It was a move that sent shockwaves through the EFL pyramid, as Lindsey had left a League One club to manage in the fourth tier.
Lindsey stepped into replace former Doncaster defender Mike Williamson, who had left for Carlisle United.
He has now been relieved of his duties with the Dons sat 17th in the table after a 1-0 defeat to Colchester United.
The result followed a 2-0 reverse at Bradford City, with the run of losses prompting the club’s board to take action.
A statement issued by the club read: “Milton Keynes Dons have parted company with head coach Scott Lindsey.
“Everyone at MK Dons would like to sincerely thank Scott for his efforts during his time in Milton Keynes and wish him every success in the future.
“The club will be making no further comment at this time and will update supporters in due course.”
