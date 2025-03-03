Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City's League Two rivals sack head coach after defeat to Colchester United

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 09:31 BST
Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town’s League Two rivals Milton Keynes Dons have axed Scott Lindsey as their head coach.

The 52-year-old only took charge of the club in September, leaving Crawley Town in order to do so.

It was a move that sent shockwaves through the EFL pyramid, as Lindsey had left a League One club to manage in the fourth tier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lindsey stepped into replace former Doncaster defender Mike Williamson, who had left for Carlisle United.

Scott Lindsey has been axed by Milton Keynes Dons.Scott Lindsey has been axed by Milton Keynes Dons.
Scott Lindsey has been axed by Milton Keynes Dons. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

He has now been relieved of his duties with the Dons sat 17th in the table after a 1-0 defeat to Colchester United.

The result followed a 2-0 reverse at Bradford City, with the run of losses prompting the club’s board to take action.

A statement issued by the club read: “Milton Keynes Dons have parted company with head coach Scott Lindsey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Scott Lindsey only took charge of Milton Keynes Dons in September.Scott Lindsey only took charge of Milton Keynes Dons in September.
Scott Lindsey only took charge of Milton Keynes Dons in September. | Mark Thompson/Getty Images

“Everyone at MK Dons would like to sincerely thank Scott for his efforts during his time in Milton Keynes and wish him every success in the future.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time and will update supporters in due course.”

MORE: Barnsley and Huddersfield Town's League One counterparts axe former Hull City man from role as manager

Related topics:League TwoMK Dons

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice