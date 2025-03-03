Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town’s League Two rivals Milton Keynes Dons have axed Scott Lindsey as their head coach.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 52-year-old only took charge of the club in September, leaving Crawley Town in order to do so.

It was a move that sent shockwaves through the EFL pyramid, as Lindsey had left a League One club to manage in the fourth tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey stepped into replace former Doncaster defender Mike Williamson, who had left for Carlisle United.

Scott Lindsey has been axed by Milton Keynes Dons. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

He has now been relieved of his duties with the Dons sat 17th in the table after a 1-0 defeat to Colchester United.

The result followed a 2-0 reverse at Bradford City, with the run of losses prompting the club’s board to take action.

A statement issued by the club read: “Milton Keynes Dons have parted company with head coach Scott Lindsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Lindsey only took charge of Milton Keynes Dons in September. | Mark Thompson/Getty Images

“Everyone at MK Dons would like to sincerely thank Scott for his efforts during his time in Milton Keynes and wish him every success in the future.