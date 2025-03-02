Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United’s League One counterparts Wigan Athletic have axed former Hull City playmaker Shaun Maloney.

A tricky attacking midfielder in his playing days, Maloney represented Wigan as well as the likes of Hull and Celtic.

He returned to the Brick Community Stadium in 2023, taking charge of the Latics after a stint in charge of Hibernian.

However, with Wigan languishing in the bottom half of the League One table, Maloney has been relieved of his duties.

In a statement, Wigan said: “It cannot be overlooked that the current League One campaign has clearly not progressed as anticipated.

“Home results and performances, in particular, have been disappointing and below the standard at which our supporters expect. For this reason, the board felt that it was time for a change.

“The timing of such change will allow the club the necessary time to appoint a successor and enable the club to look forward to the future.”

His assistant, Max Rogers, has also left the club. First-team affairs will temporarily be overseen by former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Glenn Whelan, who will have assistance from Graham Barrow and Frankie Bunn.

Wigan statement’s read: “As a board of directors, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Shaun and Max for their service, efforts and dedication to the club.

“We hope that in the years to come Shaun’s time as Manager is remembered fondly by supporters, as is his time as a player for the Club. Shaun and Max will always be welcomed back to Wigan Athletic Football Club and the Brick Community Stadium.”