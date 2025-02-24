Darrell Clarke’s Reds have endured a difficult season but secured a 1-0 win over South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United. Over in West Yorkshire, Huddersfield Town’s home woes continued with a loss to Peterborough United.

Wrexham are looking to put pressure on the top two and boosted their promotion hopes with a 2-1 victory at Mansfield Town. It was a result that may have unnerved second-placed Wycombe Wanderers, who could only pick up a point against Wigan Athletic.

Birmingham City also failed to pick up a win but still sit top of the tree following their goalless stalemate against Reading. Elsewhere, Blackpool brushed Crawley Town aside and Bolton Wanderers edged past Leyton Orient.

Cambridge United secured a 2-0 home win over Stockport County, Charlton Athletic breezed past Exeter City and Northampton Town saw off Bristol Rovers.

There were home defeats for Lincoln City and Shrewsbury Town, who were beaten by Burton Albion and Stevenage respectively.

Here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final League One table to look following the latest round of results.