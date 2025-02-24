Supercomputer predicts League One table with Barnsley, Wrexham, Leyton Orient and Huddersfield Town verdicts

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:34 BST
Barnsley and Wrexham were among the winners in League One over the weekend.

Darrell Clarke’s Reds have endured a difficult season but secured a 1-0 win over South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United. Over in West Yorkshire, Huddersfield Town’s home woes continued with a loss to Peterborough United.

Wrexham are looking to put pressure on the top two and boosted their promotion hopes with a 2-1 victory at Mansfield Town. It was a result that may have unnerved second-placed Wycombe Wanderers, who could only pick up a point against Wigan Athletic.

Birmingham City also failed to pick up a win but still sit top of the tree following their goalless stalemate against Reading. Elsewhere, Blackpool brushed Crawley Town aside and Bolton Wanderers edged past Leyton Orient.

Cambridge United secured a 2-0 home win over Stockport County, Charlton Athletic breezed past Exeter City and Northampton Town saw off Bristol Rovers.

There were home defeats for Lincoln City and Shrewsbury Town, who were beaten by Burton Albion and Stevenage respectively.

Here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final League One table to look following the latest round of results.

Here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final League One table will look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final League One table

Here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final League One table will look. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 36.04

2. 24. Shrewsbury Town

Expected points: 36.04 Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 37.75

3. 23. Cambridge United

Expected points: 37.75 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 42.58

4. 22. Crawley Town

Expected points: 42.58 Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:WrexhamLeague OneBirmingham CityBarnsleyLeyton OrientSouth YorkshireWest YorkshireMansfield Town
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice