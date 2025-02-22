Huddersfield Town player ratings: A lot of 4 and 5/10s in abject defeat to Peterborough United
The Terriers were favoured to overcome the Posh, who have endured a dismal League One campaign and spent the bulk of it looking over their shoulders.
However, a lacklustre display from Michael Duff’s side allowed the visitors to leave West Yorkshire with three points in the bag.
The only goal of the afternoon was scored by Peterborough captain Hector Kyprianou, who headed home from a Tayo Edun cross on the stroke of half-time.
Here are the Huddersfield player ratings from the John Smith’s Stadium.
Lee Nicholls - Steady if somewhat unremarkable performance from the Terriers stopper. Powerless to fix what unfolded in front of him. 6
Lasse Sorensen - Ran ragged at right-back. 4
Radinio Balker - Just cannot catch a break. Forced off in the first half as his injury torment continues. 6
Nigel Lonwijk - Defended well but his distribution left a lot to be desired. 5
Josh Ruffels - One of Huddersfield’s better performers, even if that is not a huge compliment. 6
Jonathan Hogg - Generally a reliable figure for the Terriers but he was way off the pace. 4
David Kasumu - Covered a lot of ground but produced too many wayward passes. Filled in at centre-back later on. 5
Ben Wiles - Looked lost and lacked quality on the ball. Hooked at the interval. 4
Tawanda Chirewa - Flashes of flair but anonymous for periods. Substituted after the opening 45 minutes. 5
Josh Koroma - Tried to make things happen but was largely ineffective. 5
Callum Marshall - Relentless with his running but did not pose enough of a threat. 5
Substitutes
Oliver Turton - Out of position at centre-back but swept up danger well. 6
Antony Evans - Improved the midfield with some neat touches. 6
Dion Charles - Like Marshall and Koroma, struggled for space and opportunities. 5
Joe Hodge - Added some bite to the midfield. 6
Freddie Ladapo - Struggled to get involved in the game as the Terriers chased a leveller. 5
